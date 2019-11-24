Alla Ray Celebrates 'Coffee & Cake With Alla Ray' CD At Feinstein's/54 Below

Singer-songwriter Alla Ray celebrates her new album release with Coffee & Cake with Alla Rayon December 5th at 9:30 pm at Feinstein's/54 Below. Ray, whose singles have charted in Top 10 UK charts, has recently performed with her Big Band to a sold-out audience at the Friar's Club, as well as making her debut at The Cutting Room. In her new album, Ray experiments with a mix of jazz and pop numbers, combining her love of classic standards with originals, a few of which she wrote specially for a recent, limited run revival of Lyle Kessler's 1983 play, Orphans (directed by Aaron Latham at the Bridge Theatre on the 54th Street) and Broadway.

Alla Ray started her career in 2006 mixing jazz and electronics, progressing to then a jazz and rock. In the period between 2007 - 2009 she released two albums in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, and in 2009 started writing her album of originals in Glam Rock style. The same year she won second place in Emergenza 2009 (International Music Competition in Moscow). Ray was chosen to represent Russia at Emergenza 2010 in London. After her performance at the club Dingwalls, Right Recordings offered her a record deal. She has since released an album and six singles under the stage name Shockolady in the UK and Germany. In 2013 she changed her stage name to Alla Ray, releasing two singles that reached the Top 10 on the UK Dance charts in 2014. In 2015 she moved to the US and after being inspired by a trip to New Orleans started writing her new album.

Alla Ray in Coffee & Cake with Alla Ray plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 5th, 2019 at 9:30 pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You