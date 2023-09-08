Alice Ripley to Present BELIEVE IT OR NOT at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Tony Award winner Alice Ripley in her new show “Believe It or Not” on Saturday, September 3o with shows at 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM. The Broadway veteran joins forces with music director John McDaniel for a set of her most requested songs, including “I Dreamed a Dream,” “Who Will Love Me as I Am?,” and “I Miss the Mountains.” Ripley exclaims “Don’t call it a comeback, it’s a RETURN!”



Alice Ripley received the Tony Award for “Best Actress in a Musical” for her performance as Diana Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal. Ms. Ripley's body of work includes being a member of seven original Broadway casts, including Side Show, which earned her a Tony nomination. Her television credits include “30 Rock,” “Blue Bloods,” “Girlboss,” “Inventing Anna,” and “Royal Pains.” She’s been seen in the films Sugar!, Isn’t It Delicious, The Adulterer, Fever, and Sing Along.



John McDaniel is a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning music director, composer, director, arranger, orchestrator, and producer. He is also an Artistic Director at the Tony Award-winning Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. Most recently, John music directed and orchestrated Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday Special on NBC. John participated in a live Playbill concert event in Times Square welcoming back Broadway, featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessica Vosk, and Chuck Schumer. McDaniel produced and directed a virtual concert of Sticks & Stones, for which he is also the composer, starring Audra McDonald and Javier Muñoz. He is also a camp director of Kristin Chenoweth’s “Broadway Boot Camp.” John directed Into the Woods and Hair in Concert at the historic Patchogue Theatre, “Sondheim Originals” at 54 Below, and “Piano Men” at Birdland. Broadway credits include Bonnie and Clyde (Drama Desk nomination, Best Orchestrations), Catch Me If You Can, Brooklyn (producer and orchestrator), Annie Get Your Gun (Grammy Award), Taboo, Chicago, Grease, Patti LuPone on Broadway, and Company – the Original Cast in Concert at Lincoln Center. On Television: “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” (two Emmy Awards and eight nominations). John has collaborated with Cab Calloway, Shirley MacLaine, George Burns, Joel Grey, Betty Buckley, Bette Midler, Shirley Jones and Katy Perry, and has guest conducted 15 symphony orchestras across America, including five concerts with his hometown St. Louis Symphony. John received a BFA in Drama from Carnegie Mellon University.



Alice Ripley will perform “Believe It or Not” on Saturday, September 3o at 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com



Friday, September 8 and Sunday, September 10 at 7:00 PM

Two-time Tony Award nominee

Josie de Guzman

“Back Where I Started”

Directed by Gerard Alessandrini

Josie de Guzman makes her debut at the venue with a set of career highlights from her Broadway debut in Liz Swados’ Runaways and her Tony nominated portrayals of “Maria” in West Side Story and “Sarah” in Guys & Dolls to her collaborations with Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Jerome Robbins, Alan Jay Lerner and Burton Lane, along with a few surprises. The show is directed by Gerard Alessandrini, the creator of Forbidden Broadway, with music direction by Larry Yurman.



Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM

Sam Pancake

“Samboyant!”

Directed by Tom Detrinis

The beloved veteran actor and comedian Sam Pancake (“Search Party,” “Friends,” “Will & Grace”) will perform the New York debut of “Samboyant!” For this live-on-stage memoir, Sam sifts through the detritus of his 30+ year career as an openly homo-licious performer in the business of show and hilariously examines what the hell happened to him, how he got through it, and how things have changed – or not – in this rollicking, tea-spilling, score-settling evening. “Samboyant!,” which premiered at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles earlier this year, is directed by Tom Detrinis (Drew Droege’s Happy Birthday Doug, Justin Elizabeth Sayre’s Ravenswood Manor). Sam Pancake (yes, it’s his real name!) is an actor, comedian and writer who has been performing on stage and acting in television, movies and commercials for decades.



Monday, September 11 at 7:00 PM

Linda Purl

Through the Great American Songbook, Linda Purl explores life and love’s grand possibilities and the joy that comes from daring to chase your dreams. Purl’s extensive stage credits include roles on and off-Broadway. Linda is also known to millions for her roles on multiple iconic television series. Besides being Richie Cunningham’s girlfriend, Fonzie’s fiancée on “Happy Days,” Matlock’s daughter Charlene Matlock, and Pam’s Mom/Steve Carell’s girlfriend on “The Office,” she has enjoyed recurring roles on “Homeland,” “General Hospital,” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” (current), and starred in numerous films and made-for-TV movies. Her concert work has been praised internationally from L.A. to Tokyo to Paris to London. She will be joined by music director Tedd Firth on piano, David Finck on bass and Ray Marchica on drums.



Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15 at 9:30 PM

Trevor Ashley

Australian drag and cabaret legend from

World of Wonder’s “Queen of the Universe”

Trevor Ashley makes his debut at The Green Room 42 with a new show featuring songs and stories from his hit TV show “Queen of the Universe” TrAshley will lift the curtain on what really happens when you travel halfway across the world to shoot a reality television programme when you’re a control freak with absolutely no control. Working with the sensational Brian Nash, expect a night of laughs, gay anthems and powerhouse vocals, as Trevor brings his trademark wit and self-deprecation back to New York. Find out why fans across the globe have embraced this “Queen of the Moment,” even if Paramount Plus didn't!



Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM

Kieran Brown & Matt Baker

“Let’s Go to the Movies!”

Rising star vocalist Kieran Brown and renowned Australian jazz pianist Matt Baker present an intimate evening of some of the most popular songs in movie musical history from films including Singin’ in the Rain, The Wizard of Oz, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and more. At the age of 23, rising star vocalist Brown is dazzling audiences all around NYC. With a love for Jazz, R&B, and the American Songbook, Kieran hopes to be a part of the young generation of musicians preserving and revitalizing jazz for the 21st century. Baker leads a powerful trio in New York City, which he has called home since 2010. He performs regularly as a sideman at jazz venues including Birdland and The Blue Note, tours both within the USA and internationally and has released 6 albums, his latest a DVD album Live at Birdland.



Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM

Broadway’s

Sara Jean Ford

“An Evening with The Aging Ingénue”

Broadway veteran Sara Jean Ford brings her hit BroadwayWorld web series “The Aging Ingénue” to the stage, with a raucously funny evening of music and storytelling. “An Evening with The Aging Ingénue” is hosted by Sara’s fictional alter-ego Claire Cooke – a Broadway starlet all grown up – as she struggles to navigate her new reality as an aging actor and mother, all while singing songs that she is far too old to sing (and sharing secrets that she is far too comfortable revealing). Featuring songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Minchin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Charles Strouse, and Stephen Schwartz, sung with the emotional depth and gravitas that can only be gained from what 40+ years in this business will sear into your soul. The show is directed by Cameron Dingwall (BroadwayWorld’s “The Aging Ingénue,” Netflix’s “My Heroes Were Cowboys,” TV Land’s “Storytime”). Sara Jean Ford is an illustrious Broadway performer whose credits include: Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, Jellylorum in Cats, Smitty in How to Succeed…, Petra in A Little Night Music, and Arlene in Finian’s Rainbow. Off-Broadway, Sara starred as Louisa in The Fantasticks (Original Revival Cast).



Saturday, September 23 and Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 PM

Nadia Quinn

“Literally Anything Can Happen”

TV, film and Broadway’s fun, funny, magical gal Nadia Quinn (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, HBO’s “Love Life,” Off-Broadway’s The Robber Bridegroom, Broadway’s Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) brings her one-of-a-kind feel-good variety act to NYC in this nostalgic, funny, philosophical jaunt through her past and our collective futures. A mix of storytelling, original music, cover songs, readings from her childhood diary, prizes, and human design (a modality of getting to know yourself, for which Nadia has developed an enthusiastic TikTok following (@nadiaquinn44) – anything can happen in this sparkly fun evening of music and talking. Come see why critics call her “truly life-changing” (user @001244456 on TikTok), “wildly special and one-of-a-kind” (childhood BFF) and “Babe, you talk so much I can’t possibly listen to everything you say” (Husband). The show will feature an array of exciting surprise special guests, or …no one!

Tuesday, September 26 and Friday, September 29 at 9:30 PM

“THE FABULIST FOX SISTER”

The Musical Comedy Stage Hit – Direct from London

The online and in-person musical comedy stage hit The Fabulist Fox Sister makes its New York début. Come see Michael Conley's “staggering performance” (The Spy in the Stalls) in this “bewitchingly hilarious play” (Younger Theatre) that’s a “superb entr’acte of history and comedy” (The Reviews Hub) which the critics called “bloody brilliant” (The Family Stage), “eccentric and beguiling” (iNews), “brash and sardonic” (The Stage) and “simply fabulous” (QueerGuru). New York, 1892: Kate Fox, the woman who inadvertently invented séances is holding her last one Loosely inspired by the loosely true story of Kate Fox, The Fabulist Fox Sister is a silly, scathing and sardonic one-person musical inspired by our own era of approximate truth. The Spectator said that “Netflix should turn this into a series.” The show has music by Luke Bateman and book and lyrics by Michael Conley.



Tuesday, October 17 at 7:00 PM

Spencer Day

“Homecoming”

Blending original compositions, soulful covers, and jazz-infused renditions from his acclaimed record Broadway by Day, this will be a captivating showcase of Day’s talent, passion, and humor. He will share a collection of new and old melodies that have accompanied him through his recent adventures to the California coast, the Arizona desert and the heartwarming embrace of Mexico. Join us in celebrating not only the melodies that have traveled with Spencer, but also the birth of new songs that have emerged along his path. Spencer Day is a #1 Billboard jazz/pop singer and songwriter has played venues as diverse as Lincoln Center, the Hollywood Bowl and London’s West End. Spencer is a widely acclaimed songwriter creating witty and sophisticated pop songs in the tradition of classic jazz American writers. His most recent album, Broadway by Day, contains classic Broadway hits through his uniquely original jazz-pop, genre-blurring arrangements. The album debuted at #5 on iTunes’ Jazz chart and the #1 spot in Amazon’s New Releases categories for Broadway & Vocalists and European Jazz.



Friday, October 27 and Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM

Alexandra Silber

“The Hour of the Pearl”

Featuring an eclectic array of music spanning everything from folk, jazz, American songbook, and some special Broadway favorites, join Grammy-nominated vocalist Alexandra Silber as she returns with her brand-new solo show, a musical evening of eclectic songs and unmissable stories. This multi-hyphenate artist is joined by her longtime collaborator and Obie-winning musical director Ben Moss. Alexandra is a 2014 Grammy nominee for her portrayal of Maria in the first-ever full symphonic recording of West Side Story, conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas with the San Francisco Symphony. Broadway and New York credits include Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class (with Tyne Daly), Sara Jane in the world-premiere of Arlington (Outer Critics Circle nomination), and The Young Wife in Hello Again (Drama League Award nomination), Einstein’s Dreams, The Lucky Star, and the title role in Nell Gwynn for The Acting Company.



