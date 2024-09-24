Ali Ewoldt Joins DUETS: The Concert Series at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ali Ewoldt joins the tenth anniversary of DUETS: The Concert Series on October 24th at 54 Below.

Ali Ewoldt has appeared as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, Cosette in Les Miserables (Broadway, National Tour), in The King and I (Lincoln Center, Lyric Opera of Chicago), and as Luisa in The Fantasticks (Off-Broadway). Regionally, she has played Amalia in She Loves Me (Signature Theatre, Helen Hayes nomination), Yook Mei in Gold Mountain (Utah Shakes), Rose in The Secret Garden (CTG; FITC concert with Rebecca), Philia in A Funny Thing…(The Muny), Fan/Mrs. Bonds in A Christmas Carol (McCarter Theatre), and Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls (Sacramento Music Circus). Concert/symphony work includes: Alice Tully Hall, The Town Hall, NY Pops at Carnegie Hall, APO, Houston Symphony, Kaohsiung Symphony and The Boston Pops. TV/Film credits include "The Michael J. Fox Show," Yield, and the short films Mia and The Cactus. Ali has a BA in psychology from Yale University and is a proud Filipina American. @aliewoldt

DUETS: The Concert Series is THE cabaret series wherein future Broadway performers are paired with their Broadway and musical theatre idols - performers who have inspired them to join, and/or stay, in this crazy world of show business.

Previously announced performers of the 10th Anniversary Edition include: Antonio Cipriano (Pretty Little Liar's Original Sin, Jagged Little Pill), Natalie Choo, Bryanna Cuthill, Felicia Finley (The Wedding Singer), Katelyn Harold, Mary Nikols, Mike Shapiro, and Emma Valentine.

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo with music direction by Andrea Yohe (The Outsiders).

Comments