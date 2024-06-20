Alexis Michelle To Star In HEROINE WORSHIP At Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joe's Pub welcomes back Alexis Michelle, on June 25 at 7:00PM.

Alexis Michelle is back at Joe's Pub for PRIDE! From the start, Alexis idolized the female titans of showbiz; Judy, Carol, and of course LIZA! In an evening celebrating women, expect offerings from the likes of Dame Shirley Bassey, Chita Rivera, and Barbra Streisand. Alexis is joined by longtime collaborator Brandon James Gwinn leading the band. This show will have something for everyone. The highest, lowbrow chanteuse Alexis Michelle is everything your cabaret heart could wish!

The evening is written and directed by Robbie Rozelle and produced by James Will McBride.

Alexis Michelle plays Joe's Pub at Astor Place (425 Lafayette Street) on June 25 There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub. Tickets and information are available at https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2024/a/alexis-michelle-heroine/.

For last-minute tickets, please visit our Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street. Web sales and phone sales end when doors open, and tickets may be available for in-person, walk-up sale right before the show begins.

MORE ABOUT Alexis Michelle

Alexis Michelle (she/he/they) is a native New Yorker with theatre running through her veins. She was cast on Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race, and made it all the way to Top 5! This Summer she makes her return to the largest international drag platform on RPDR All Stars Season 8 on Paramount+. Additionally, Alexis starred in Drag Me Down The Aisle and Dragnificent! On TLC alongside Bebe Zahara Benet, Thorgy Thor, and Juju Bee. She has sung with The American Pops orchestra, and appeared in two of their PBS specials. Alexis made their network TV debut out of drag on the CBS drama BLUE BLOODS. In addition to cabaret stages around the world, Alexis has performed at Cafe Carlyle, Club Cumming, 54 Below and this June makes her Joe's Pub debut. Training: LaGuardia H.S. for the performing arts, Interlochen center for the arts and B.F.A. University of Michigan in Musical Theatre. You can keep up with Alexis on her Facebook artist page, as well as Instagram and TikTok @alexismichelleofficial and on Twitter @alexislives.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a Drama League nominated, Richard Rodgers Award and Bistro Award winning composer-lyricist, performer, pianist and producer, and Winner of the Broadway World Award for Best Piano Bar Entertainer. A LiveNation artist, Brandon opened for Trixie Mattel's North American Tour and appears in MOVING PARTS on Netflix. Solo albums: BULLIT (Queer Global Arts Festival Winner) & NOT TOO LATE Music producer: TWO BIRDS & ONE STONE (Billboard #1) by Trixie Mattel, LOVE FOOL by Alexis Michelle for Broadway Records, PLACE & TIME. Theatre: THE SEANCE MACHINE (The Tank, Obie-Award) TL;DR. THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX (Richard Rodgers Award, Rhinebeck Writer's Retreat, UArts Polyphone Festival, O'Neill, NAMT), COTTON CANDY & COCAINE (Theatre C), QUEER.PEOPLE.TIME. (Catwalk Residency), MATCHMAKER MATCHMAKER, I'M WILLING TO SETTLE (A.R.T., NYMF) SMALL TOWN STORY (Village Originals, Seattle. World Premiere: American Theatre Group) Residencies: Ars Nova, Dramatists Guild Fellow, Roundabout Space Jam, Catwalk. Proud Recording Academy Grammy Voter, Local 802 AFM and ASCAP. MFA NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. Represented by WME.

Robbie Rozelle is a celebrated entertainer, director, writer and producer. Frequently playing to sold out crowds across Manhattan, his show “Songs From Inside My Locker” was recorded live and released in 2020 to much acclaim. In 2019-2020, he had a seven-month residency at 54 Below. As a writer and director, he has frequently collaborated with two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony award nominee Melissa Errico, Emmy Award winner Mauricio Martínez, and many more. His frequent collaborations with 15th Anniversary Elphaba Jessica Vosk culminated in her debut album “Wild and Free,” which debuted on four Billboard charts. By day, he is the A&R Director of the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Records, where he regularly produces albums, including the recent duo album “Something Stupid” for Patti Murin and Colin Donnell. @divarobbie

James Will McBride (he/him) has conceived and produced concerts and cabarets at venues across the USA. He also manages corporate marketing and DEI events for tech and life science companies around the world. His theatrical directing credits include the world premiere of HEIST! (off-Broadway) the NYC premiere of Naomi Wallace's The War Boys. He served as resident assistant director at Hartford Stage for two seasons and is a former Directing Candidate in The American Theatre Wing's SpringBoradNYC program. He has assisted directors including Darko Tresnjak, Kent Thompson, Mark Lamos, Michael Wilson, and Giovanna Sardelli. James is a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana where he's launching Blue Roses Project with Gideon Glick, a new play development lab for queer stories from or about the south.

