Alex Boniello, Alexandra Silber, Damon J. Gillespie and More Will Celebrate Valentine's Day at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents A Broadway Valentine's Day on February 14, 2020 at 9:30 and 11:30pm.

Romance is in the air, and that means Valentine's Day is just around the corner! Come celebrate Valentine's Day at Feinstein's/54 Below, with A Broadway Valentine's Day. The evening will boast some of Broadway's favorite lovebirds for an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories, coupled with some of Broadway's greatest love songs. Whether a dating or married couple, or simply a hopeless romantic, the night promises to be an unforgettable affair!

The special concerts will feature Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening) and April Lavalle (Seussical), Steve Blanchard (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies) and Meredith Inglesby (The Little Mermaid, Newsies), Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not) and Brian Russell Carey (Red Roses, Green Gold), Nicolas Dromard (Jersey Boys, Wicked) and Desirée Davar (West Side Story), Damon J. Gillespie (NBC's "RISE," Newsies) and Grace Aki (To Free A Mockingbird), Cory Jeacoma (Beautiful, Jersey Boys) and Bethany Tesarck (Diana, Bye Bye Birdie), Michael Kushner (Moo With Me, The Dressing Room Project) and Remy Germinario (Buyer and Cellar), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class) and Alec Silver (A Midsummer Night's Dream), Cassie Okenka (School Of Rock, Wicked) and Rick Desloge (Jersey Boys, Wicked), Alex Prakken (Newsies) and Kalyn West (The Prom, Moby-Dick), Catherine Ricafort (SpongeBob Square Pants, Honeymoon in Vegas) and Scott McCreary (Dirty Dancing, NBC's "The Sing-Off"), and Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical) and Amanda Flynn (Wicked, Mamma Mia!).

All performers are subject to change.

The evening will be music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler.

A Broadway Valentine's Day plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Friday, February 14th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$80 cover charge and $25 for the 9:30 and $20 for the 11:30 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





