Abby Payne to Perform At New York's St. John's In The Village in July

Mixing her moody up-tempo brew of 90's indie rock, country, and pensive evocative singer-songwriter, Abby Payne and her band will step out of their cocoon to entertain their faithful fans and friends with a hybrid of an in-person and live streaming Dark & Sinister Woman Concert on Friday, July 16 at 7 PM EST. Studying piano throughout her childhood and onward, Abby hails from upstate New York farm country. Moving to New York City in 2003, her life has been many things other than rural since she arrived in Manhattan.

Abby is a founding member of the Round Table, a female New York artist collective that seeks to create more community and opportunities for Female-identifying artists uniting to inspire, create and collaborate. Her musical "The Gunfighter Meets His Match," a somewhat autobiographical story was inspired by her fascination with Wild-West culture. She wrote the book, music, and lyrics for the show, and it was selected for the 2018 New York Musical Festival, where it was performed in full at Theatre Row on 42nd Street. Chris Behmke from My Entertainment World wrote, "She offers us music that is fresh, and expressive; the kind of music that makes you perk up and listen more intently." Portions of the show have also been performed at HERE Arts, Joe's Pub, and Playwright's Horizons (with the Musical Theatre Factory). Abby is also known as a producer, having produced, created, and starred in several music videos supporting various tracks featured on her previously released four albums. She is also a vocal and songwriting teacher with dozens of loyal students and has performed as a backup vocalist with DISPATCH at Madison Square Garden and as a keyboardist/vocalist with several other touring bands.

When asked about her musical inspirations Abby shares, "I grew up listening to Tori Amos and Fiona Apple. Lyrically, I was drawn to reading Walt Whitman and Emily Dickenson. These four artists ignited my imagination and still have the greatest influence on my work today."

Abby plans on premiering a few new songs from her forthcoming album "Another Dying Day," plus songs from previously released recordings. There are limited seats for in-house so reach out to Abby 34 here: https://www.musae.me/abbypayne/experiences/1067/abby-payne. Tickets start @ $5 & ticket buyers that spend $20 or more get an exclusive pre-release MP3 of the single "Dark & Sinister Woman." For more about Abby Payne please visit: https://abbypayne.com

Abby Payne Band: Abby Payne: vocals/piano; Paul Maddison: guitar; Chris Anderson: bass; Kenny Shaw: drums

Abby Payne Discography: