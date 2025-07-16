 tracking pixel
AWKWARD SEX…AND THE CITY To Celebrate 12th Anniversary Show At Caveat

The long-running comedy storytelling series returns Friday, August 1st in NYC.

Jul. 16, 2025
AWKWARD SEX…AND THE CITY To Celebrate 12th Anniversary Show At Caveat Image
Awkward Sex… and the City, the hit comedy storytelling show, will return to Caveat on Friday, August 1 for a special 12th Anniversary performance. Hosted and created by Natalie Wall, the show begins at 9:30 p.m. (doors open at 9:00 p.m.) at Caveat, 21A Clinton Street in Manhattan.

Billed as “exactly what it sounds like,” Awkward Sex… and the City features comedians reliving their most cringe-worthy, intimate tales of dating, sex, and romance gone wrong. From ropes gone wrong to IBS flare-ups during cunnilingus, no topic is off-limits as the night blends sexual honesty with comedic storytelling.

The anniversary lineup will include performances by Natalie Wall, Emma Willmann, Veronica Garza, and Tim Donnelly.

Audiences can expect a night of unabashed laughter, inclusive vibes, and relatable misadventures. Whether attending with a partner, a group of friends, or solo, Awkward Sex offers a space to celebrate the beautiful weirdness of human sexuality—awkward moments and all.

TICKETS: $12 in advance, $15 day of show. Available at Caveat.


