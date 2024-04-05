AVIVA Brings Her VIVACIOUS Disco Birthday Party To The Green Room 42

The event is on Friday April 12 @ 9:30pm.   

AVIVA Brings Her VIVACIOUS Disco Birthday Party To The Green Room 42
AVIVA will return to The Green Room 42 in Manhattan with a VIVACIOUS Disco Birthday Party on Friday April 12 @ 9:30pm.   

AVIVA, who has appeared at major cabaret rooms in Manhattan and performed on the West Coast, promises to take you through a journey of her life, singing songs from the 70s and 80s that have shaped her into the vivacious artist she is today.  

A graduate of the NYU Tisch School of The Arts, AVIVA will be joined by her fabulous band featuring musical director Ben Boecker (piano); Andrew Jagannath (guitar); Tony Jarvis (bass) and Kasey Blezinger (drums). Her special guests will include: Charlotte Odusanya, CACO, Anania, Tovah, Sydney, Bella Valdes, Skye Hamilton-Carranza and Sitanya Face. 

The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue (42nd Street-on the 4th Floor of Yotel) in Manhattan and  can be reached by taking the "A","C" or "E" subway to Times Square / or the #M42 crosstown bus.   

Tickets are $21- $51 (plus a service fee).   

No minimum but food and beverages will be available for purchase. A Livestream option is available and all tickets can be obtained at: thegreenroom42.com.




