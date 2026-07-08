AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Return to The Green Room 42 With Broadway Standbys

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AT THIS PERFORMANCE… will return to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from SCHMIGADOON!; THE LOST BOYS; TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK); HAMILTON and 1776 on Monday, July 20th.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, July 20th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM and hosted by Casting Director/Producer Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see". Performers scheduled for the 198th edition are Kaitlyn Davidson (Understudy for the roles of Melissa Gimble and Mildred Layton in Schmigadoon!), Mehry Eslaminia (Understudy or the roles of Martha Jefferson, Dr. Lymam Hall. Edwatd Rutledge and Samuel Chase in 1776), Carissa Gaughran (Understudy for the role of Star in The Lost Boys), Jana Larell Glover (Standby for the role of Robin in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Christian Thompson (Understudy for the roles of Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and King George in Hamilton) and Colin Trudell (Understudy for the role of Michael Emerson in The Lost Boys). The evening will also feature a Guest Appearance by David Aron Damane. Musical Director/Accompanist will be Jon Balcourt,

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