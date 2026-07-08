AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Return to The Green Room 42 With Broadway Standbys
Hamilton, 1776 and The Lost Boys performers will join host Stephen DeAngelis at Yotel NYC.
AT THIS PERFORMANCE… will return to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from SCHMIGADOON!; THE LOST BOYS; TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK); HAMILTON and 1776 on Monday, July 20th.
Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, July 20th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM and hosted by Casting Director/Producer Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see". Performers scheduled for the 198th edition are Kaitlyn Davidson (Understudy for the roles of Melissa Gimble and Mildred Layton in Schmigadoon!), Mehry Eslaminia (Understudy or the roles of Martha Jefferson, Dr. Lymam Hall. Edwatd Rutledge and Samuel Chase in 1776), Carissa Gaughran (Understudy for the role of Star in The Lost Boys), Jana Larell Glover (Standby for the role of Robin in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Christian Thompson (Understudy for the roles of Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and King George in Hamilton) and Colin Trudell (Understudy for the role of Michael Emerson in The Lost Boys). The evening will also feature a Guest Appearance by David Aron Damane. Musical Director/Accompanist will be Jon Balcourt,
At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1407 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 6724 roles in 741 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and revivals including (in alphabetical order): Miki Abraham, Major Attaway, Caleb A. Barnett, Emily Bautista, Jeannette Bayardelle, Julie Benko, Heidi Blickenstaff, Felicia Boswell, Jackie Burns,, Caroline Bowman, Alex Brightman, Laura Bell Bundy, David Burnham, Jackie Burns, James Caverly, Darlesia Cearcy, Jay Copeland,, Lorna Courtney, Ben Crawford, Kevin Csolak, Taylor Marie Daniel, Nikki Renee Daniels, Charity Angel Dawson, Ariana DeBose, Ashley De La Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Matt Doyle, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Ali Ewoldt, Barrett Foa, Sara Jean Ford, Jasmine Forsberg, Alyssa Fox, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Keri Rene Fuller, Montego Glover, Francisco J. Gonzalez, Lana Gordon, Alan H. Green, Jonathan Groff, Alex Joseph Grayson, Gianna Harris, Joshua Henry, Khadijah Hetsberger, Adrianna Hicks, Megan Hilty, Lisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Roibyn Hurder, Rodney Ingram, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson, Savy Jackson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Joaquina Kalukango, Hannah Kevitt, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober, Blaine Alden Krauss, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Claire Kwon,, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Valisea LeKae, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Michael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Alison Luff, Jaygee Macapugay, Kimberly Marable; Lauren Marcus, Marcus M. Martin, Kyle Dean Massey, Aubrey Matalon, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, Chessa Metz, Kenita R. Miller, Vasthy Mompoint, Betsy Morgan, Abby Mueller, Patti Murin, Shoba Naraoban,, Trevor Dion Nicholas, JJ Niemann, Desi Oakley, Brynn O'Malley Rory O'Malley, Kyle Taylor Parker, Sydney Parra, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten, Eric Peterson, Diane Phelan, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Sam Primack, Christina Rae, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Jelani Remy, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Marissa Rosen, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina Sajous, Jonalyn Saxer, Rashidra Scott, Allison Semmes, Elena Shaddow, Sadie Sink, Antonique Smith, Alexandra Socha, KEVIN SPIRTAS, Edward Staudenmayer, Jenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Dennis Stowe, Josh Strobl, Talia Suskauer, Will Swenson, Christopher James Tamayo, Haley Swindal, Julius Thomas III, Jenna Ushkowitz, Olivia Valli, Zarah Vallien, Frank Viveros, Donna Vivino, Jessica Vosk, Kathy Voytko, Danielle Wade, Tryphena Wade, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Nyla Watson, Rachel Webb, Rema Webb, Kate Wetherhead, Khaila Wilcoxin, Dan'yelle Williamson, Ta-Tanisha Wilson, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young.
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