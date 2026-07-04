Video: Broadway legend Marilyn Maye Gives Voice to Lady Liberty for America250

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“New York’s Most Iconic Lady Shines Bright” brings together Broadway history, New York imagery, and national reflection for July 4, 2026.

For America's 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, one of the most resonant artistic tributes to America250 is arriving not with spectacle, but with voice. “New York’s Most Iconic Lady Shines Bright,” a new music video featuring Broadway legend Marilyn Maye, offers a moving salute to the Statue of Liberty at a moment of national remembrance and reflection.

Performed by Maye and written by Kenneth D. Laub, the song speaks from the perspective of Lady Liberty herself. Its message is not abstract patriotism, but resilience: a symbol weathered by time, restored through collective effort, and still standing with grace. That point of view gives the piece unusual emotional power, especially as the nation marks the 250th anniversary of America.

Maye is the heart of the story. After a career that has spanned decades onstage and in song, she brings more than technique to this performance. She brings history. Her voice carries the authority of someone who has lived through eras of American change, loss, reinvention, and hope. In this setting, her performance feels less like a recording session than an act of witness.

Laub’s writing adds warmth, wit, and humanity to one of the nation’s most enduring symbols. Rather than treating the Statue of Liberty as a distant monument, the song makes her immediate and familiar, proud, weathered, and renewed. The result is a piece that bridges Broadway sensibility and civic feeling without slipping into sentimentality.

The video’s imagery deepens that effect. Sweeping views of the Statue of Liberty, New York Harbor, and the skyline place Maye’s performance in a cinematic frame that feels both intimate and expansive. For editors and producers looking for a timely America250 story with a clear emotional center, the combination is compelling: A Broadway icon, an original song by Kenneth D. Laub, and one of the most recognizable symbols in American life.

At a time when many July 4 features will focus on pageantry, “New York’s Most Iconic Lady Shines Bright” offers something more lasting. It is a cultural story, a human-interest story, and a New York story at once, one that connects Broadway legacy with national identity in a way that feels immediate for this historic year.