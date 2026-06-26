Video: Cheyenne Jackson sings 'A Song for You' at 54 Below!

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Broadway and TV star Cheyenne Jackson is returning to 54 Below this March with a brand-new show. To celebrate the news, the Manhattan supper club shared a clip of Cheyenne Jackson singing Leon Russell's "A Song for You." The clip is from Jackson's solo cabaret show Signs of Life, which he performed there in 2024. Jackson is utterly mesmerizing to watch, and delightfully funny as he weaves confessions about his life in with stories about parenting, his own late father, and working in TV in between songs. (Read a full review of the show here.) "Ok" is a touching song about the moment when the star told his father that he'd rather act than play football.

Jackson has been in countless Broadway shows including Xanadu, and appeared on TV shows including Glee, American Horror Story and 30 Roc. His new show, running March 15 to 21, is titled Cheyenne Jackson: That Guy From That Thing. Get tickets to see the magnetic GRAMMY- and Emmy-nominated performer at 54 Below on their website here.

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View upcoming shows and purchase tickets on their website at 54Below.org/calendar

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