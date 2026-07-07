Photos: Jordan Von Haslow Celebrates Nat King Cole and America’s 250th At The Green Room 42

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Jordan von Haslow brought An Unforgettable Fourth: An American Celebration of Nat 'King' Cole to The Green Room 42 on July 4, 2026, for a one-night-only Independence Day performance honoring one of America's defining musical voices. See photos!

The evening celebrated the elegance, romance, humor, and timeless swing of Nat 'King' Cole through a program that included over 20 Nat King Cole songs, moving from romantic standards and comic charm to blues, holiday warmth, and an Independence Day-appropriate final reflection.

The performance also marked a New York return for von Haslow's Nat Cole tribute, which first premiered in New York City in 2019 during Cole's centennial year and ran for five months, earning three BroadwayWorld Award nominations: Best Jazz Vocalist for von Haslow, Best Tribute Show, and Best Musical Director for Matt Baker. Since then, the show has played two engagements at Alexis Park Resort Hotel in Las Vegas, Fremont Street Experience, and Davenport's in Chicago.

A portion of ticket sales benefited the Chicago Academy for the Arts Alumni Association, von Haslow's alma mater, supporting the next generation of young artists.

The show opened with Jeffrey Paul Bobrick in a four-song set of original music and standards. Bobrick, a Billboard Award-winning singer-songwriter and actor, brought theatrical wit, pop melody, and heartfelt storytelling to the room. He was joined by Max Ventura, who played guitar while Bobrick accompanied himself on piano, then moved to piano when Bobrick stepped out from behind the keys to sing directly to the audience.

The evening was musically directed by Danté Harrell, an American performing artist, pianist, vocalist, and founder/artistic director of Carpenter Productions. Harrell's credits include work with The St. Nick's Pub Reunion Experience, The Yaya Theater Company in Shenzhen, China, Harlem Musical Theater Festival, Norwegian Cruise Line's Syd Norman's Pour House, Berkshire Theatre Group's Nina Simone: Four Women, and a Carnegie Hall debut as Chorus Master for 250 Years of Beethoven.

The band also featured Destiny 'Lé Queen' Diggs on bass, Jeremy-Paul Chatoor on woodwinds, and Curtis McPhatter Jr. on percussion. Diggs completed her master's degree at the Herbie Hancock Institute in 2025 and has performed with artists including Dianne Reeves, Herbie Hancock, Jazzmeia Horn, Jon Batiste, Godwin Louis, and Jon Faddis. Chatoor has worked across orchestral playing, Broadway, jazz, and contemporary styles. McPhatter has played with notable artists across genres such as Eric Wyatt, Benito Gonzalez, Stan Killian, m for the Indie Soul Band, 'Olivia K & the Parkers', and is the current drummer for the reformed 'Trap Music Orchestra' led by the trumpeter Ryan Easter..

The evening closed by tying the Independence Day setting to Cole's legacy without turning the show into a political statement. Before the encore, Too Young, von Haslow reflected on Cole's life, artistry, and barrier-breaking as an expression of American promise, speaking about freedom as the power to define oneself beyond assumption, presumption, bias, or hatred.



Dante Harrell, Jordan von Haslow, Destiny L Queen Diggs, Curtis McPhatter Jr. and Jeremy-Paul Chatoor

Max Ventura and Jeffrey Paul Bobrick

Jeffrey Paul Bobrick

Jordan von Haslow

Jordan von Haslow

Jordan von Haslow

Jordan von Haslow

Jordan von Haslow

Jordan von Haslow, Dante Harrell, Jeremy-Paul Chatoor, Destiny L Queen Diggs and Curtis McPhatter Jr.

Jordan von Haslow, Juliette Marcella

Jordan von Haslow

Dante Harrell, Jeremy-Paul Chatoor, Destiny L Queen Diggs and Curtis McPhatter Jr.

Jordan von Haslow, Dante Harrell, Jeremy-Paul Chatoor, Destiny L Queen Diggs and Curtis McPhatter Jr.

Jordan von Haslow

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