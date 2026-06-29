Photos: Backstage with the Stars of LIZA! AT 80 at Carnegie Hall
Performers included Donna Murphy, Kristin Chenoweth, Claybourne Elder, Andrew Rannells, Jessica Vosk and more.
Just last week, Transport Group presented Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance, celebrating the legendary performer and her 80th birthday. The cast included Kate Baldwin, Lauren Blackman, Mario Cantone, Kristin Chenoweth, Nikki Renée Daniels, Dez Duron, Claybourne Elder, Andrew Barth Feldman, Katie Finneran, Robyn Hurder, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Milligan, Donna Murphy, Lauren Patten, Khori Petinaud, Andrew Rannells, Helen J. Shen, Elizabeth Stanley, Alysha Umphress, Marisha Wallace, and Natalie Weiss.
Guest speakers included Candice Bergen, Jim Caruso, Kathy Griffin, Julie Halston, Isaac Mizrahi, and Susan Stroman. The concert took place—one night only—on Thursday, June 25, at 8:00 p.m. at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall.
The tribute concert honored Liza Minnelli's 60-year career and included musical selections, performed by an all-star lineup, spanning her entire body of work and focusing on her collaborations with John Kander & Fred Ebb, including Cabaret; The Rink; Liza With a “Z”; and New York, New York. The concert featured a 30-piece orchestra as well as backstage stories, firsthand anecdotes, and selections of Bob Fosse's original choreography reconstructed by The Verdon Fosse Legacy.
Check out photos from backstage below and more from the performance here.
Photo Credit: Michael Kushner.
Hannah Oren, Joey Chancey, Jack Cummings III
Julie Halston, Mario Cantone, Kate Baldwin, Andrew Rannells, Claybourne Elder
Tony d'alio
Claybourne Elder, Dez Duron, Julie Halston, Andrew Rannells
Maya Bowles, Ioana Alfonso, Tyler Eisenreich
Elizabeth Brady, Allison McCartan, Michael Cuchieri, Erin Anderson, Daniel Patrick Hogan, Bonnie Milligan, Noah Lundquist, Victoria Marie Baroni, Colin Lemonie
Khori Petinaud, Marisha Wallace
Marisha Wallace, Kristin Chenoweth
Ali Stroker, Kristin Chenoweth
Marisha Wallace, Jim Carsuo, Michael Feinstein
Nikki Renee Daniels, Natalie Weiss
Robyn Hurder, Kate Baldwin, Bonnie Milligan, Nikki Renee Daniels
Jaryd Farcon, Ioana Alfonso, Jhailyn Farcon, Colleen Underriner, Jake Siffert, Gabe Igtanloc
Jacob Guzman, Tyler Eisenreich, Khori Petinaud
Mo Rocca, Marc Shaiman, Michael Feinstein
Elizabeth Stanley, Jacob Guzman
Lauren Patten, Elizabeth Stanley
Claybourne Elder, Andrew Rannells
Michael Anthony Sylvester, Joshua Keen, Mickey Graceffa, Nick Burrage, Eric Anthony Johnson, Cole Wachman