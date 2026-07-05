NYC's Best Free Outdoor Shows: July 6-12 – Dance, Jazz & More

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See some of the top outdoor concerts across NYC's five boroughs next week with celebrations of Afro-Carribbean music, social dance at Lincoln Center, a family-friendly live puppet performance of Pinocchio, and more!

(In case you missed it, bookmark our list of free summer show series for more fun this season)

Social Dance: Glad Rags Orchestra at Lincoln Center Plaza (UWS)

Weds. July 8 @ 6:30 pm

Info available here.

Step into a bygone era as the Glad Rags Orchestra brings the magic of 1920s and ’30s dance band music to The Dance Floor with a dose of vintage charm. Featuring vocals by Charlie Roman and conducted by saxophonist Gabriel Evan, the 10-piece ensemble delivers an authentic, richly textured sound that will delight your hearts and toes with romantic melodies and infectious rhythms from the golden age of popular music—transporting you to a time of elegance and glamour you never knew you were missing.

The Dance Floor opens with DJ set at 6:30 pm Dance lesson at 7:00 pm Live music at 7:30 pm

First-come first-served. Fast Track RSVP opens the Monday before the event at noon for all. Become a member and enjoy priority entry with automatic access to every Fast Track line, all year round. See the website for accessibility information including for those who would have difficulty standing in line.

Plaza Theatrical Productions presents The World Goes Round – The Songs of Kander & Ebb at Forest Park (Forest Hills, Queens)

Thursday July 9 @ 7:30 pm

Info available here.

From Cabaret to Chicago, the nonstop hit parade features unforgettable gems, including “Mr. Cellophane,” “Maybe This Time,” “Cabaret” and “New York, New York,” seamlessly woven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theatre.

Free & no rsvp needed



Friday July 10 @ 7 Carnegie Hall Citywide: Avery Wilson at Bryant ParkFriday July 10 @ 7 pm

Info available here.

Singer, songwriter, and actor Avery Wilson—widely celebrated for his work as the Scarecrow in the smash-hit Broadway revival of The Wiz and its Grammy-nominated cast recording. As a solo recording artist, Wilson has reached the Top 20 on Billboard’s Hot R&B / Hip-Hop Songs chart, and he has collaborated with such giants and trailblazers as Quincy Jones, Clive Davis, Babyface, Usher, and Christina Aguilera. Carnegie Hall audiences will also recognize Wilson for his incredible performances with The New York Pops, including in the 2026 program If I Ain’t Got You: The Best of R&B.

Free & no rsvp needed

Habibi Festival at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Featuring EMEL, Mai Elgizouli, Nesrine, Yacine Boulares and the Habibi Festival House Band, and Yalla! Party Project at Prospect Park (Brooklyn)

Friday July 10, 6-10 pm

Info available here.

Habibi Festival brings the vibrant sounds of Tunisia, Morocco, Sudan, and beyond. DJ Kofta of the iconic party series Yalla! Party Project will keep the vibes high as we kick things off with the Habibi Festival house band, led by Yacine Boulares and featuring special guests, including Tunisian cellist/composer Nesrine, and Sudanese singer-songwriter Mai Elgizouli. The groundbreaking avant-garde artist EMEL will headline with her theatrical avant-garde electronic, rock, and pop sound. This event is part of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!, New York City’s longest-running, free, outdoor performing arts festival.

Free. RSVPing helps you stay up-to-date on show info, but does not guarantee entry. Bandshell entry is first come first served.



Saturday July 11 @ 3 Carnegie Hall Citywide: Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra with The Freedom Trap at Riverbank State Park (Washington Heights)Saturday July 11 @ 3 pm

Info available here.

Multiple Grammy-winning pianist, composer, and bandleader Arturo O’Farrill leads members of his legendary Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) in a free concert that celebrates Carnegie Hall’s Musical Connections program at Sing Sing Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison. Through 15 years of collaboration, creative expression, and human connection, Musical Connections has brought professional musicians together with individuals incarcerated at Sing Sing to create and perform music, resulting in a vibrant creative community and remarkable body of original work that continues to grow. The ALJO reflects this same collaborative spirit with its bold fusion of socially conscious artistry, shared music making, jazz improvisation, and wide-ranging Afro‑Caribbean rhythms.

Free & no rsvp needed

Community Joy Day with Saint James Joy, Pahua, and Puppetmobile at Prospect Park (Brooklyn)

Saturday July 11, 3-8 pm

Info available here.

Co-presented with The Legal Aid Society in celebration of its 150th anniversary, Community Joy Day anchors the season’s civic dimension. Father/son DJ team Saint James Joy gained international popularity during the pandemic by streaming block parties that honored essential workers. Today they create dance experiences that merge music, culture, and community. With Mexico’s Pahua, who blends Latin rhythms with electronic sounds and bold vocal stylings, a lively staging of Pinocchio by Puppetmobile, and a children’s book give-away.

Free. RSVPing helps you stay up-to-date on show info, but does not guarantee entry. Bandshell entry is first come first served.

AfriCarnaval at Lincoln Center Plaza (UWS)

Saturday July 11 @ 6 pm

Info available here.

AfriCarnaval celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute, honoring the festive traditions of Brazil and Trinidad. The evening features Silvana Magda & Viva Brazil, Something Positive, and the 2025 J’Ouvert Band of the Year 2J and Friends in a tribute to "Your Majesty Queen of the Road" Calypso Rose.

First-come first-served. Fast Track RSVP opens the Monday before the event at noon for all. Become a member and enjoy priority entry with automatic access to every Fast Track line, all year round. See the website for accessibility information including for those who would have difficulty standing in line.

RTA Summer Sunset Concert Series featuring The Afro-Latineers at Riverside Park (UWS)

Saturday July 11 @ 7 pm

Info available here.

The Afro-Latineers deliver a sound that is both simple and pure-- an experience that brings energy, happiness, and comfort to listeners. Paul Rivera, also known as "Sabor," leads The Afro-Latineers, a group that fuses Latin and Jazz music, often surprising audiences with the unexpected infusion of West African rhythms.

Free & no rsvp needed