ALMOST MIDNIGHT to Celebrate Broadway's 11 O'Clock Numbers at The Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 will present Almost Midnight: Broadway's Biggest Showstoppers for one night only on Saturday, July 26 at 9:30pm. Subtitled 'It's 11 O'Clock Somewhere,' the evening is a celebration of the eleven o'clock number, which are the explosive and electric usually-second-to-last songs that represent a major character experiencing a pivotal realization, crisis, or emotional turning point.

Produced and directed by Max Bocklage, the concert features music direction by Noah Turner.

Max Bocklage is an American composer, writer, actor, singer, pianist, and content creator from Rising Sun, Maryland. A four-time winner of the Maryland Music Educators Association's Young Composer Project, Bocklage composes in the contemporary classical and musical theatre genres and is currently writing his first stage musical, Mark & Mary, a comedy-of-errors about marriage. He has built an audience of more than 16K+ followers across Instagram and TikTok with content about music and theatre humor. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Music (B.M.) in Vocal Performance at the University of Maryland.

Noah Turner is a New York-based pianist, conductor, music director, and arranger. His recent credits include Music Director for Blue Hill Troupe's She Loves Me (2025) and Cinderella (2024), Associate Music Director on the international tour of The Sound of Music in Manila, Music Assistant on Joy (with Music Supervisor Andy Einhorn), and Music Director/Conductor of the Jersey Boys 2nd National Tour. He works regularly as a music director at cabaret venues throughout the city, including 54 Below and The Green Room 42, and has served as an Associate/Assistant Music Director on NYU Steinhardt productions alongside Joshua Rosenblum, Ana Flavia Zuim, and Ted Sperling.

The cast includes Kristen Das, Marcos Salvador Riera, Riley Shroyer, Hayden Poe (Jimmy Awards '25), Max Lynch (Pretty Woman, Dear Jack, Dear Louise), Cassidy Ewert, Joe Tolentino, Nicole Becker, Kimora Mitchell, Lilianna Elizabeth, Maddy McGehean, Brendyn Molnar (Alice By Heart, Newsies), Jacob Morrell, Erin Gerasimovich, Annie Brown, Ethan Sadkowski, Delaney Dorsey, and Gavin Evanson (Jimmy Awards '25).*

*All past production credits reflect Broadway, regional, community, and educational theater performances.

In-person tickets start at $19, with livestream tickets also available.

About The Green Room 42

Founded in 2017 and located inside YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 has become one of New York City's premier cabaret venues. Hailed by The New York Times as 'Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot' and recognized by Time Out New York for Best Cabaret Show 2023 (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), the venue presents performances by Broadway stars while offering a full food and beverage menu.

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