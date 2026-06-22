Video: Hannah Bayles sings 'If You Knew My Story' from Bright Star at 54 Below!

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Singer Hannah Bayles made her 54 Below debut on Thursday May 11, 2026. With a following of over 1.8 million across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, Hannah is known for her powerhouse vocals, big personality, and genuine love for musical theatre—and there’s no better place to celebrate that than on the iconic 54 Below stage. The audience watched as Hannah brought some of her dream roles to life, with songs from beloved shows like Wicked, Anastasia, and more. The evening featured soaring vocals, laughter, and heartfelt storytelling. Hannah was joined by special guest Broadway besties for a joyful night of music, friendship, and Broadway magic.

The show was produced and music directed by Rachel Sandler (@rachelsandlermusic‬) and assistant produced by Meg Gallo (‪@meganalexandragallo‬).

See Hannah Bayles, clad in a stunning deep purple dress and gold dangly earrings, sing "If You Knew My Story" from Bright Star.

She's backed by Tyler Capa (@TylerCapa‬) on piano, Tina Lama on bass, Britton Matthews (‪@brittonmatthews260‬) on drums, and Caleb Schoberg on guitar, and backup singers Emily Alvarado and Samantha Gibbs (@samanthagibbs2514‬).

Learn more about Hannah Bayles and where to follow her online at https://planoly.store/hannahbayles

For more videos from 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, subscribe at https://54Below.org/YouTube

View upcoming shows and purchase tickets on their website at 54Below.org/calendar

Follow them on social media! Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok