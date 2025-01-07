ANN TALMAN: ELIZABETH TAYLOR And THE SHADOW Of HER SMILE Announced At Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ann Talman: Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile, Ann Talman's Bistro and MAC award-winning show about her relationship with icon, actress, and activist Elizabeth Taylor, will return at Don't Tell Mama.

Featuring musical director Alex Rybeck on piano and directed by Lina Koutrakos,

the show will be performed at Don't Tell Mama on Saturday, January 11, at 12:00 PM, followed by a Q&A session. This is the last NYC performance before Talman takes the show to Mexico, the UK, and other US locations.

Presented as a program of American Popular Song Society, Ann Talman: Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile is free for APSS members. Non-members may attend for a $20 Guest fee. There is no two drink minimum for APSS programs. Reservations are highly recommended: https://apssinc.org/reservations.html

In 1981, Talman landed the plum role in The Little Foxes playing Elizabeth Taylor's daughter on Broadway. The show traveled the world for eighteen months and their loving friendship lasted for the rest of Miss Taylor's life. In an afternoon of story and song, Talman shares hilarious and touching stories about their special bond, woven with Broadway and Great American Songbook gems.

"I had the great pleasure of seeing Annie's beautiful, poignant, and funny show. She nailed the gleaming and mercurial light that was... my stepmother! I laughed and cried in equal measures." ~ Kate Burton

"Talman's storytelling was masterful-her characterizations were vivid and engaging, drawing the audience into the warm and touching world she and Taylor inhabited." - Analisa Bell, BroadwayWorld

"I had a wonderful time watching this catchy, revealing and tuneful tribute to a time well spent with one of the screen's most revered icons. I could see "Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile" again and again. It's a unique and delightful experience!" - Rex Reed

Ann Talman is an actress/singer, storyteller, and documentary filmmaker. Stage credits include: The Little Foxes (Broadway), The House of Blue Leaves (Broadway), Carnival, Steel Magnolias, Picnic, Dangerous Liaisons, Some Americans Abroad (Broadway), and The Women (Broadway). Cast Albums: Yours, Anne and Hannah...1939 with Julie Wilson. Films include Serendipity, Limitless, and Wall Street. TV credits include American Playhouse, Seinfeld, Ellen, Murphy Brown, The Street, Law & Order: SVU, and a year on General Hospital. She wrote, starred in, and produced the multiple-award-winning documentary Woody's Order!, based on her solo play about her lifelong dedication to her older brother Woody, who lived a full life with cerebral palsy. It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. She has toured the country as a storyteller, sharing her very personal and touching tales, which she plans to compile for an upcoming book. For more information: anntalman.com.

The American Popular Song Society, Inc. is a 501(c)(3}, non-profit, charitable, musical and educational organization, dedicated to the promotion of, and an appreciation for, the American Popular Songbook. APSS is run entirely by volunteers. We exist to promote the creation and appreciation of the American Popular Songbook through performances, but also embracing the many related musical, and theatrical creations inspired by our program producers. If you love music, then APSS and our projects and programs are a new home for your mind, heart, and soul. For more information: apssinc.org.

Saturday, January 11 at 12:00 PM (doors open at 11:30 PM)

Ann Talman - Vocals

Alex Rybeck - Musical Director

Lina Koutrakos - Director

Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46 Street, NYC

Reserve Here: https://apssinc.org/reservations.html (Don't Tell Mama will not take reservations for this program.)

Free for members of the American Popular Song Society.

Non-members may attend for a $20 Guest fee.

There is no two drink minimum for APSS programs!

Comments