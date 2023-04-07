AN EVENING WITH MEGAN HILTY Will Play Café Carlyle June 20 - 24

Megan Hilty, highly acclaimed star of stage and screen, is thrilled to return to Café Carlyle with "An Evening with Megan Hilty," songs and stories from her eclectic career. Performance numbers will range from the Patsy Cline catalogue to Broadway classics and, of course, selections from the NBC Musical Drama, Smash.

Megan Hilty is probably most recognizable for her portrayal of the triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's Smash. Before that, Hilty started her career on Broadway, playing Glinda in Wicked, Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5 The Musical, and Brooke Ashton in Noises Off, which earned her a Tony Award nomination. Other stage credits include Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Kennedy Center), Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun (Encores/NY City Center) and Lorelei Lee in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (Encores/NY City Center).

Her numerous television credits include Sean Saves The World with Sean Hayes, Difficult People, Braindead, The Good Fight, Lily in NBC's Annie Live! and playing the iconic Patsy Cline in Patsy and Loretta. Megan's voiceover work spans from audiobooks to kids animated favorites on Disney, Nickelodeon, Netfilx, Hulu & Cartoon Network. Hilty continues to tour her cabaret show with her band, led by Grammy-nominated Matt Cusson, which has been taped for Live from Lincoln Center on PBS, and regularly appears with world renowned orchestras including the New York Pops, Boston Pops and National Symphony Orchestra.

Performances will take place Tuesday through Saturday, June 20 through June 24 at 8:45pm. Weekday (Tuesday to Thursday) pricing per person begins at: $90 Bar Seating / $115 General Seating / $165 Premium Seating. Weekend (Friday and Saturday) pricing per person begins at: $95 Bar Seating / $125 General Seating / $175 Premium Seating. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue). Event page on the Carlyle website HERE.

About Café Carlyle:

Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years - from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist, Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.

About The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel:

Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan's sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930. Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 190-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper. Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a new signature restaurant, Dowling's at The Carlyle. Embracing a passion for the arts, pianos grace many of the suites, and most tower rooms have views of Central Park. The Carlyle is also home to the renowned Café Carlyle and the beloved Bemelmans Bar and offers visitors a whimsical experience into an undefinable era of glamour. The Carlyle is the proud recipient of Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Award for #1 Hotel in New York City. Follow the latest news through the hotel's Instagram: @RosewoodTheCarlyle @DowlingsAtTheCarlyle @BemelmansBar @CafeCarlyle.