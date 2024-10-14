A WAY TO SEE THE WORLD, The Songs Of Micah Young Comes To The Green Room 42 In November 11

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Micah Young will return to The Green Room 42 with, A Way To See The World, an evening of original music from his shows Ben & Bea and The House By the Sea.

A unique opportunity to hear the composer share the stories behind the music in an intimate setting featuring some of Broadway's most promising stars. New York City runs on artists coming together to bring new and vibrate songs and stories to life, and this evening promises to be that and more.

An embarrassment of riches, the evening includes some of the best of Broadway: Ali Ewoldt (Broadway: Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserable, The King and I), Jill Paice (Broadway: An American in Paris, Matilda, The 39 Steps, Curtains, The Woman in White), Tyler Hardwick (Broadway: Once On This Island, Motown the Musical, Ben Jones Twist of Fate (York Theatre Company). Kate Loprest (Broadway: First Date, Hairspray, Xanadu, Wonderland, Drowsy Chaperone), Holli' Conway (Broadway: Lempicka, SIX, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Kerry Conte (White Christmas Tour, Mary Poppins, Tour).

Passionate about story telling that encapsulates ideas and emotions that strive to spark deeper compassion and understanding, Micah Young's songs are story driven and enhanced by his impeccable musicianship to create a more profound and relatable way to see the world. As a composer, Young has studied at the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop in New York City. His works have been commissioned and staged in such venues as The Miracle House, The Flea Theatre, Coastal Carolina University, and Barrington Stages. He has conducted on Broadway and across the nation with shows including; Spring Awakening, Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia, Cinderella, Chicago, among many others. You can learn more about him by visiting: www.micahyoungmusic.com and following him on social media: @micahyoungmusic.

Tickets are on sale now: thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.

