A VERY MERRY MIDWESTERN CHRISTMAS Comes to 54 Below

54 Below will present Grace Chermak and Roni Shelley Perez and more in A Very Merry Midwestern Christmas on Friday December 6th at 9:30pm. Join this cast for a night full of Midwestern hospitality and charm, your favorite rock-around-the tree holiday hits and nostalgic carols by the fire. Can’t visit family in Minnesota this year or craving some holiday fun? A Very Merry Midwestern Christmas promises to bring the quintessential suburban holiday party if you bring your best ugly sweater and Santa hat. Featuring popular holiday hits you love to hate and hate to love by Kelly Clarkson, Mariah Carey, and the Jonas Brothers as well as your favorite Bing Crosby and Nat King Cole classics.

Produced by and starring Roni Shelley Perez and Grace Chermak, these two performers will be joined by their friends Dan Piering (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, A Christmas Carol), Lily Kren (The Who’s Tommy), Ali Fumiko Whitney (Netflix’s Find Me Falling) and more!

Featuring Chloë Cheers, Grace Chermak, Scott Gordon, David Jesik, Jimmy Nguyen (The Dragon King’s Daughter at The Kennedy Center), Roni Shelley Perez (Comfort Women off-Broadway) and Austin Ragusin. Get ready for a night of OOF-das, you betchas, and holiday cheer.

