A Night Of Phoebe Bridgers Announced At The Green Room 42, April 21

Do YOU love Phoebe Bridgers but didn't get a chance to see her latest tour? Are YOU obsessed with Boygenius and other early Phoebe songs? An exciting new show, "A Night of Phoebe Bridgers" comes to The Green Room 42, April 21.

The evening will feature a variety of talented artists who will share their versions of all your favorite Phoebe Bridgers' songs! From her early works in the group Better Oblivion Community Center and Boygenius, to her solo albums, Stranger In The Alps and Punisher, Phoebe's indie music has become famous around the world, resonating with diverse audiences of all cultures. Phoebe's songs will be reimagined by talented up-and-coming NYU students and professional NYC performers. You might've seen Erica Spyres perform in "Paradise Square" on Broadway. You may also recognize the voices of Max Heitmann and Gabriela Torres from TikTok videos, but now you can experience them live, along with many other talented performers - singing all the sad girl indie hits you know and love, with a fabulous band!

Performers: Erica Spyres, Max Heitmann, Lily Soto, Gabriela Torres, Noelle DeFelice, Eryk Nicolay, Jade Brathwaite, James Gagnon, Maya Gengozian, Natalie Steele.

Bass Guitar: Nya Holmes

Drums: Ezra Beber

Guitar: Miles Tanner

Pianist: CJ Tomaszewski

Producer/Director: Kennedy Durfy

Co-Producers: Jimin Kang, Judy Lee

Join us on April 21st, 9:30PM at The Green Room 42 for a night of Phoebe Bridgers music!