Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A Night Of Phoebe Bridgers Announced At The Green Room 42, April 21

The evening will feature a variety of talented artists who will share their versions of all your favorite Phoebe Bridgers' songs!

Apr. 14, 2023  

A Night Of Phoebe Bridgers Announced At The Green Room 42, April 21

Do YOU love Phoebe Bridgers but didn't get a chance to see her latest tour? Are YOU obsessed with Boygenius and other early Phoebe songs? An exciting new show, "A Night of Phoebe Bridgers" comes to The Green Room 42, April 21.

The evening will feature a variety of talented artists who will share their versions of all your favorite Phoebe Bridgers' songs! From her early works in the group Better Oblivion Community Center and Boygenius, to her solo albums, Stranger In The Alps and Punisher, Phoebe's indie music has become famous around the world, resonating with diverse audiences of all cultures. Phoebe's songs will be reimagined by talented up-and-coming NYU students and professional NYC performers. You might've seen Erica Spyres perform in "Paradise Square" on Broadway. You may also recognize the voices of Max Heitmann and Gabriela Torres from TikTok videos, but now you can experience them live, along with many other talented performers - singing all the sad girl indie hits you know and love, with a fabulous band!

Performers: Erica Spyres, Max Heitmann, Lily Soto, Gabriela Torres, Noelle DeFelice, Eryk Nicolay, Jade Brathwaite, James Gagnon, Maya Gengozian, Natalie Steele.

Bass Guitar: Nya Holmes
Drums: Ezra Beber
Guitar: Miles Tanner
Pianist: CJ Tomaszewski
Producer/Director: Kennedy Durfy
Co-Producers: Jimin Kang, Judy Lee

Join us on April 21st, 9:30PM at The Green Room 42 for a night of Phoebe Bridgers music!




MOMOLOGUES THE MUSICAL to be Presented at 54 Below on Mothers Day Weekend Photo
MOMOLOGUES THE MUSICAL to be Presented at 54 Below on Mother's Day Weekend
MOMologues the Musical's NYC due date is just in time for Mother's Day. The MOMologues, a series of three hit comedies enjoyed by thousands of fans in the U.S. and around the globe, has grown up into a musical - with two concert performances slated for 54 Below in NYC on May 11 and 12, 2023
AND SCENE - A Half-scripted Comedy Show is Coming to Caveat This Month Photo
AND SCENE - A Half-scripted Comedy Show is Coming to Caveat This Month
And Scene- a half scripted comedy show will be presented on April 24th at Caveat on LES.
John Minnock to Return to Birdland Theater This Month 2023 With NEA Jazz Master Dave Liebm Photo
John Minnock to Return to Birdland Theater This Month 2023 With NEA Jazz Master Dave Liebman
Renowned jazz vocalist John Minnock will return to Birdland Theater alongside NEA Jazz master, saxophonist and composer Dave Liebman on April 27 at 8:30PM.
Claybourne Elder to Present IF THE STARS WERE MINE at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
Claybourne Elder to Present IF THE STARS WERE MINE at Chelsea Table + Stage
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Broadway’s hunky gay ex-Mormon dad Claybourne Elder, star of Company, Sunday in the Park…, and HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” on Friday, April 28 at 9:30 PM

More Hot Stories For You


Christine Dwyer, Gerald Caesar, Brian Charles Johnson And More Will Lead THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT at 54 BelowChristine Dwyer, Gerald Caesar, Brian Charles Johnson And More Will Lead THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT at 54 Below
April 14, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Christine Dwyer in The Pretty Pants Bandit on May 23rd, 2023 at 9:30pm. From housewife to hero, Marie Baker, her gang, and one infamous pair of guns took the country for a year-long ride that would make headlines. Notoriously leaving the men she robbed with their pants down, her evolution became a revolution.
Andrew Kober Brings DO YOU LIKE THESE SONGS? to 54 Below Next MonthAndrew Kober Brings DO YOU LIKE THESE SONGS? to 54 Below Next Month
April 14, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Andrew Kober in Do You Like These Songs? on May 9th at 7p.
Danielle Ferland to Make Solo Concert Debut With SING FOR YOUR GHOSTS at The Green Room 42Danielle Ferland to Make Solo Concert Debut With SING FOR YOUR GHOSTS at The Green Room 42
April 13, 2023

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present original Into the Woods star Danielle Ferland in her solo concert debut, “Sing for Your Ghosts,” with two shows on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, both at 7:00 PM.
Linda Eder to Return to 54 Below in OctoberLinda Eder to Return to 54 Below in October
April 13, 2023

54 BELOW will welcome back the beloved Linda Eder on October 3, 7, & 11 at 7:00pm.
Photos: Inside the Broadway For Self Help Africa Concert at the Cutting RoomPhotos: Inside the Broadway For Self Help Africa Concert at the Cutting Room
April 13, 2023

Madison Wells Forward once again partnered with the organization Self Help Africa to present the eighth annual concert event: Broadway for Self Help Africa on Monday, April 10 at 7 PM at The Cutting Room in NYC. Check out photos here!
share