A NIGHT OF JAZZ Comes to The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Night of Jazz will be held on February 2 at 9:30 pm at The Green Room 42! 'Put on Your Sunday Clothes' for a night of classic and unforgettable tunes as well as modern melodies you won't be able to stop tapping your toes to! Produced by Katie Trumbull with Music Direction by Michael Cuschieri.

Featuring: Mark William (Broadway Backwards), Michael Cuschieri (Follies at Carnegie Hall), Corey Bryant (The Sound of Music Tour), Morgan Paige (Pirates of Penzance at Pacific Opera Project), Darla Arnett, Josie Axelson (Cw's Hostage Rescue, Alice by Heart, Off-Broadway), Chloe Wendler (The Lightning Thief at Dock Street Theatre), Hailie Lucille (Mamma Mia at Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera), Natalie Daninhirsch, Joel Ceruto, Kaden Potak (Catholic School Girls at The Tank), EJ Adiele, Kimi Galang Villegas, Katie Trumbull, and Jason Sekili.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017 and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for "Best Cabaret Show 2023" (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

Comments