A JUNETEENTH CONCERT CELEBRATION & More This Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

This week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

HIT SONGS FROM BROADWAY'S GREAT REVIVALS! Brought to you by a unique new singing group... Scott Siegel's BROADWAY REVIVAL SINGERS!

Hear Broadway's greatest music - the songs made famous from Broadway's most treasured shows - the shows so beloved that that they HAD to be brought back to the bright lights of the Great White Way. Enjoy, once again, the extraordinary legacy of timeless operettas of the 1920s, songs from the classic shows of Irving Berlin, The Gershwin's, Cole Porter, Bock & Harnick, Stephen Sondheim, Kander & Ebb, and so many more!

If it was revived, we're on it! And you'll hear it! And you'll hear it performed brilliantly by a brand-new singing group of today's greatest talent, put together by NYC impresario, Scott Siegel: The Broadway Revival Singers!

Featuring Stella Katherine Cole, Jason Graae, Luke Hawkins, Ryan Knowles, Tony® Award nominee Lee Roy Reams, and more!

Music Direction by John Fischer.

Scott Siegel is the author of more than 48 books, and he has created more than 400 major concerts, worldwide. He has produced, written, and directed concerts for Michael Feinstein, but he is, perhaps, best known as the creator, writer, director and host of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year that celebrates its 21st season in 2022.

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 GETS WARPED! CELEBRATING WARPED TOUR - JUNE 14 AT 9:30 PM

The weather is finally heating up! Are you feeling nostalgic for those hot summer days when you could see all your favorite pop/punk bands in one day? Worry not! The show you didn't know you needed is finally here!

For one night only, join your favorite stars from the stage and screen as they take over Feinstein's/54 Below for 54 Gets Warped! With new arrangements, get ready to hear songs from bands such as Yellowcard, My Chemical Romance, Boys Like Girls, Paramore, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and more in ways you've never heard them before! Don't miss your chance to see some of New York's best honor bands who've played Warped Tour over its 20+ years of touring the country.

Featuring Julia Cassandra, Jaime Cepero, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jakeim Hart, Brian Muller, Brian Charles Johnson, Yael "YaYa" Reich, Emily Schultheis, Sarah Shaiman, Dustin Harris Smith, and Christian Thompson.

The band will feature Elmo Zapp on bass, Zach Spound on keys, Gerard Canonico on drums, and Mike Rosengarten on guitar.

Produced by Elmo Zapp and Stephanie Lazard.

GROWING UP BROADWAY: CURRENT AND FORMER BROADWAY KIDS RETURN TO THE STAGE - JUNE 15 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Come join Growing Up Broadway for a special one-night event as current and former Broadway kids return to Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time since 2020 as they sing songs from hit musicals they were once in, would have loved to be in, or someday wish to be apart of! This is a comeback performance for theater lovers young and young at heart alike! Conceived and Produced by (former Broadway kid) Dara Paige Bloomfield.

Featuring Audrey Bennett, Dara Paige Bloomfield, Jordan Cole, Will Coombs, Emerson Davis, Bret Fox, Gianna Harris, Annabelle Kempf, Emily Klein, Cassidy Ladden, Hudson Loverro, Kara Oates, Nirvaan Pal, Ayla Schwartz, Eli Tokash, and Addison Valentino.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

10 YEARS OF PRIDE! CELEBRATING FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW'S 10TH ANNIVERSARY - JUNE 16 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Since Feinstein's/54 Below first opened its doors in 2012, it has had the honor of serving as a creative home to countless LGBTQ+ artists. Join us as 10 of those artists return to our stage to celebrate a decade of Pride at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Featuring Dylan Bustamante, Todd Buonopane, Madge Dietrich, Kathel Griffin, Michael Hull, Kennedy Kanagawa, David LaMarr, Evita Loca, Liz Neitge, Conrad Ricamora, Robbie Rozelle, Marty Thomas, Darnell White, Dev Woodson, and Drew Wutke.

Produced by Michael Hull and Dylan Bustamante. Musical Direction by Drew Wutke.

Featuring music by Preston Max Allen.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary year of Feinstein's/54 Below, join us for a special monthly concert series. Each performance will showcase a different genre of our programming, and an all-star lineup of artists.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE IN CONCERT, FEAT. JOHN & MATTHEW DRINKWATER, JAY AUBREY JONES, & MORE! - JUNE 16 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 as we "sing for our supper" in a concert performance of the classic musical comedy THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE. With a score by Rodgers & Hart and a book by George Abbott, loosely based on Shakespeare's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, the show hit Broadway in 1938 and introduced to the world such beloved songs as "Falling in Love With Love," "This Can't Be Love," and "Sing for Your Supper." In this special concert presentation, the leading male roles of the identical twin Antipholus brothers will be played by real-life identical twins John and Matthew Drinkwater, the young musical duo who have become stars of the internet and have performed at major New York venues including Birdland, Feinstein's/54 Below, The Green Room 42, The Town Hall, and Don't Tell Mama.

Our event will showcase Broadway talent such as Leah Horowitz (FOLLIES, LES MISÉRABLES, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF) and Jay Aubrey Jones (CATS, HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING). Also featuring Katie Dixon, Kenny Rahtz, Janet Fanale, Sara DiPasquale, Megan Styrna, plus special appearances by FORBIDDEN BROADWAY alum/Sirius XM radio star Christine Pedi and cabaret/musical theater favorite Klea Blackhurst. The show will be presented and hosted by theater journalist Michael Portantiere, with the noted pianist, vocal coach, and archivist Michael Lavine as musical director.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

RACHEL BAY JONES - JUNE 17 & 18 AT 7:00 PM

Tony®, Grammy, and Emmy Award Winner Rachel Bay Jones' (Dear Evan Hansen) intimate, soaring voice creates an incredibly dynamic evening, featuring her longtime collaborator Randy Redd and visits from Jennifer Laura Thompson and other magical friends.

Musical Direction by Randy Redd.

$90-100 cover charge. $145-155 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SWAMP: A CELEBRATION OF THE SHREK MOVIES AND MUSICAL, FEAT. LARRY SAPERSTEIN & MORE! - JUNE 17 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Come to a basement far far away for a one-night-only concert to celebrate the music of the Shrek world! Fresh off their viral TikTok Shrek Halloween video, @TheSwamp is coming together to bring us performances that'll have all the layers! From classic movie songs like "I'm a Believer" and "All Star" to musical favorites like "I Know It's Today" and "Freak Flag," we'll be partying like ogres all night long.

Produced by Carly Heitner and Erin Engleman.

Featuring Meg Bush, Reese Christian, Nick Daly, Erin Engleman, Brett Klock, Caleb Mitchell, Keeley Pendergrass, Chloe Rice, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Natasha Roland, Molly Russo, Lauren Santos, Larry Saperstein, Sydney Sider, James Stryska, Sylvie Tamar, and Piper Watkins.

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA - JUNE 18 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

Featuring Stella Katherine Cole, John Easterlin, Luke Hawkins, Ryan Knowles, and more stars to be announced.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below.

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

#MARCH ON BROADWAY PRESENTS THE FUNCTION: A JUNETEENTH CONCERT CELEBRATION, FEAT. ALEX NEWELL & MORE! - JUNE 19 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The 2-time Gold Anthem Award winning March On Broadway team reunites to bring you "THE FUNCTION" - a queer centered concert celebration of the powerful black history that is Juneteenth, featuring black Broadway, TV, and recording stars from across the gamut. Audiences can expect to laugh, to learn, and to be a part of an overall atmosphere full of black joy. Co-hosted by Lucille Lortel Award winner Ianne Fields Stewart and Broadway comedienne Courtney Daniels.

Featuring Jaime Cepero, Courtney Daniels, J. Hoard, Alfonso Horne, Ianne Fields Stewart, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Jade Jones, Jay Jurden, Kristina Nicole Miller, Alex Newell, Nattaylee Randall, Jaida Valenciaga & her band, Darnell White, Khalifa White, and a Vogue ball performance by OTA (Open To All Entertainment).

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

GROWING UP BROADWAY: CURRENT AND FORMER BROADWAY KIDS RETURN TO THE STAGE - Jun 15 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $15

10 YEARS OF PRIDE! CELEBRATING FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW'S 10TH ANNIVERSARY - Jun 16 at 7:00 ET / Tickets $15

THE SWAMP: A CELEBRATION OF THE SHREK MOVIES AND MUSICAL, FEAT. LARRY SAPERSTEIN & MORE! - Jun 17 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $15

#MARCH ON BROADWAY PRESENTS THE FUNCTION: A JUNETEENTH CONCERT CELEBRATION, FEAT. ALEX NEWELL & MORE! - Jun 19 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $15

SAFETY INFORMATION:

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

