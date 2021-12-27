A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute To The Muppets Comes to The Slipper Room in January

Hotsy Totsy has brought back their friend Kermit the Frog (Andy Ross) as a special co-host for this month's show. But Kermit has ideas of his own, he has visions of bringing Hotsy Totsy to the bigtime but to make that happen he envisions some changes. So, he has re-booked the show, brought in New York Drag Queen Legend Witti Repartee as our guest star and left Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad to wonder what is going on and whose show is this anyway.

Hosted by: Cherry Pitz, Handsome Brad & Andy Ross with Special Guest Star: Witti Repartee.

Acts: Venatrix, Bimini Cricket, GoGo Gadget, Minnie D'Moocha, Le Grand Chaton, Lydia Wilts, Matt Knife & Cubby Hall

Gogo by: Ellerbe Smythe

Stage Kitten: Brief Sweat

Created by Jim Henson in 1955 "The Muppets are an ensemble cast of puppet characters known for their self-aware, burlesque, and meta-referential style of variety-sketch comedy." In fact much of Hotsy Totsy Burlesuqe's style is inspired by the Muppet Show! And so, it is time once again to pay tribute to EVERYTHING and ANYTHING Muppet related!

14 years ago, the first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!

So, join in for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!

167 Orchard Street, NYC

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Admission: $25 pre-sold reserved seating

For tickets go to: www.slipperroom.com

Doors 7:00 / Show at 8:00

www.hotsytotsyburlesque.com