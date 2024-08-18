A HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE TRIBUTE TO DOCTOR WHO Set for September at The Slipper Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz Present: A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to Doctor Who will play The Slipper Room (167 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002) on Thursday, 9/12/24

(Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 8:00 PM).



It's Cherry's birthday, and that means once again, she will be visited by the Doctor for a very special birthday celebration.



The 15th Doctor is here to ensure that Cherry's birthday is the best—and to make sure that none of the monsters that have recently taken up residence in the Lower East Side eat anyone alive.

The performance is hosted by Cherry Pitz & Handsome Brad, with special guest Lawrence Neals. Acts include Miranda Raven, Brief Sweat, Ratchét Marseilles, Oliver Bliss & Happy BunBun. Featuring Gogo Bimini Cricket and Stage Kitten Betty Brash.

Doctor Who, BBC's legendary science fiction series, celebrates its 61st year on air this year. Generations of young and young-at-heart fans have enjoyed exploring the universe with this time traveler in his/her spaceship called the TARDIS. With various companions in tow, the Doctor combats foes, works to save civilizations, and helps people in need. But every now and then, even a Time Lord needs a break—and what better place to do that than at Hotsy Totsy Burlesque?

Hotsy Totsy turned 17 years old this past April. The first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York in 2007, and it's been a fabulous ride! We have often played to sold-out shows, and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, “That was the best show you folks have ever done!” As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends, and we are happy to move into our 17th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter, and flying underpants.

Every month, you are invited to The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties, and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions, and most recently, COVID-19. But onward we press, and the house mother, Cherry Pitz, along with her faithful consort, Handsome Brad, promises you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds lots of laughs, spinning tassels, and fun!

So, join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women, where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!"

Admission: $25 pre-sold reserved seating. For tickets, go to: www.slipperroom.com or https://bit.ly/HotsyDoctorWho2024

Sorry, The Slipper Room is 21+

