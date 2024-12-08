A DREAM (ROLE) COME TRUE Bi-Monthly Showcase Extends Through June 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don't Tell Mama's bi-monthly residency A Dream (Role) Come True, produced and hosted by Julie Biancheri, has been extended thru June 2025. Enjoy a night of passionate performances as a group of singers live out their dream (roles). Shows will be twice a month on Fridays and Saturdays and will showcase a different group of performers each time.

Upcoming Show Dates are Jan 18 at 8pm; Jan 31 at 7pm; Feb 8 at 8pm; Feb 21 at 7pm; Mar 8 at 8pm; Mar 21 at 7pm; Apr 5 at 8pm; Apr 18 at 7pm; May 3 at 8pm; May 31 at 8pm; June 13 at 7pm; and June 28 at 8pm.

There is a $20 Cover Charge + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) CASH ONLY. Food Menu Available. Doors open 45 minutes before showtime. Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th St, NYC 10036. For tickets and more information visit www.donttellmamanyc.com.

Julie Biancheri is a New York-based AEA actress, singer and producer from sunny South Florida. She has produced 20+ cabaret shows around NYC. She graduated from the University of Central Florida where she earned double degrees in theatre and advertising with a music minor and continued her training at The Juilliard School.

Julie loves creating content. She's written ads for AMC+, HBO Max, BroadwayHD, Amazon and more! She loves being creative and using her talents to inspire and bring joy to communities. Her mission as a producer is to create opportunities for kind, talented people and give them their moment to shine in a positive, fun environment.

@itsme_julieb

www.itsmejulieb.com

Donate to @itsmejuliebproductions on Venmo to support making more dreams and dream (roles) come true!

