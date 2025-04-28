A BRAND NEW EVENING WTH KLEA BLACKHURST is Coming to Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Klea Blackhurst in “A Brand New Evening with Klea Blackhurst” on Sunday May 18 at 7:00 PM. Tickets to the show are $20-$40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street. A livestream option is available for $20 each.



Klea’s career has encompassed roles in many world premieres that never quite found their footing to make it to Broadway. Along the way, Klea contributed her skill and vocal chops to originate distinctive characters while introducing many stand-out songs. From Radio Gals’ “Dear Mr. Gershwin” to Buffalo Gals’ “The Yodeling Muchacha” and the musicals The Nutty Professor, Hazel, and others, Klea shares the songs she has introduced in addition to some her favorites from the Great American Songbook creating an evening that celebrates the joyous ridiculousness of an unpredictable life in the arts in pursuit of a dream.



“A Brand New Evening with Klea Blackhurst” is part of the second annual edition of “The Box Set,” Klea’s fantastic season-long retrospective of the celebrated theater and concert artist’s acclaimed shows. “The Box Set” gives Klea’s longtime followers the chance to revisit this outstanding body of work, while also allowing a new generation of theater and music fans to discover them.



After a summer hiatus, the series resumes with “Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael” featuring Billy Stritch, on October 19, and concludes with Blackhurst’s most-requested evening, “Everything the Traffic Will Allow: The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman,” on November 16.

