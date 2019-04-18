54 Sings Elton John, Alanis Morissette And More Next Week At Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Ry Armstrong & FRIENDS: AN EARTH DAY CELEBRATION, APRIL 22 AT 7:00PM

An Earth Day Celebration is a "love letter" from post-millennials to previous generations. Together with voices of all generations within the Broadway community, Ry Armstrong tackles global environmental and political issues that most are choosing to avoid. The world is going to... well you know... so how do we change course? Come celebrate our shared humanity in hopes of using our collective voices to save our only home.

Written by and starring Ry Armstrong

Featuring: Heath Saunders (Great Comet, Alice By Heart), Heather Jane Rolff (Shrek, Les Misérables), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music), and Keaton Whittaker (A Little Night Music).

Ensemble: Olivia Griffin (Beau, Anne of Green Gables), Kyle Sherman (Ordinary Days), Alex McDermott (The Marvelous Wonderettes), and Matthew D. Davies (Finding Neverland)

Directed by Luis Villabon, musical direction and arrangements by Cody Dry, associate music direction by Dillon Feldman, company management by Theresa S. Carroll, co-produced by Amanda Benenson and Danny Marin, and associate produced by Lexi Jason and Isabelle McCauley.

Percussion by Ann Hairston, Bass by Magda Kress, Violin by Melody Allegra Berger, Cello by Lydia Paulos, Visual Styling by Caleb Krieg, and Video Design by Dominic Grijalva.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Joe Iconis & FAMILY, APRIL 22 - MAY 26, 9:30PM

Musical theater writer and rabble rouser Joe Iconis brings his unique mash-up of showtune cabaret and rock and roll jamboree back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Join Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks as they roar their way through a set of Joe's incendiary songs. Expect classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Spill a drink, make a friend, and spend an evening with a tribe of artists determined to bring along their traditional musical theater Family Values as they blaze into the future.

Iconis has penned the musicals Be More Chill (currently playing on Broadway at the Lyceum Theater), Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, ReWrite, and The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks, as well as the theatrical concert Things to Ruin (cast recording available on Ghostlight Records). His songs were featured on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash," and his upcoming musicals include The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical for La Jolla Playhouse and Love In Hate Nation.

The concerts will feature performances from Joe Iconis & Family members Amara Brady, Liz Lark Brown, Nick Blaemire (5/26 only), Gerard Canonico, Katrina Rose Dideriksen (all shows except 5/26), Seth Eliser (all shows except 4/28 & 5/12), Alexandra Ferrara, Nick Frenay, Danielle Gimbal, Annie Golden, Alan H. Green (4/30 & 5/6 only), Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager, Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Rachel Lee, Lauren Marcus, Eric William Morris, Jeremy Morse, Destinee Rea (all shows except 5/12), Krysta Rodriguez, Rob Rokicki, Mike Rosengarten, Lance Rubin (all shows except 5/26), Josh Plotner, Christina Sajous (4/30 & 5/6 only), George Salazar, Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams. Cast subject to change.

The concerts are produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper.

For more information, visit: http://mrjoeiconis.com

$35-$50 cover charge. $75-$80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Jackie Evancho: THE DEBUT, APRIL 23 AT 7:00PM

With her new album The Debut and world tour, multi-platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho will match her extraordinary voice with one of most exciting re-emerging genres in popular music today - the New American Songbook; inspired by the great tradition of Broadway musicals.

This re-emerging genre is adding a remarkable new chapter and repertoire to Jackie's show, with a selection of songs from breakthrough musicals like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, Once, Spring Awakening, and hit films like The Greatest Showman and more.

Jackie's show, written and directed by acclaimed theatre and concert director Will Nunziata, will also feature gems and classic songs from her past repertoire that have come to win audiences over the years; classics such as "O Mio Babbino Caro," "Music of the Night," and "Pure Imagination" will create one of the most exciting and spellbinding evenings in the theater.

$50-$60 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS Lady Gaga FEAT. Annie Golden, Lauren Marcus, AND MORE!, APRIL 23 at 9:30PM

Lady Gaga WILL NOT BE APPEARING AT THIS CONCERT

Back after a sold out performance in January... "Just Dance," "Born This Way," "Edge of Glory," "You & I," "Million Reasons" - the music of six-time Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter and pop culture icon, Lady Gaga, comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! Join over a dozen Broadway performers and rising stars as we celebrate the decade long career of one of this generation's most trailblazing artists: Lady Gaga.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation.

Featuring: Joseph Allen (Hairspray, Something Wicked This Way Comes), Mackenzie Dade (The Sound of Music), Annie Golden ("Orange is the New Black," Broadway Bounty Hunter), Morgan Shioban Green (Be More Chill), F. Michael Haynie (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar: Live", Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Kelly McIntyre (A Night with Janis Joplin), Ezra Menas (Jagged Little Pill), Destinee Rea (The Book of Mormon, Amelie), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), David Rowen (The Color Purple), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Rags), Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill), Gregory Driscoll (Shrek: The Musical, Run For Your Wife), Asher Dubin (The Body Politic, Babies), Jason Goldston (Becoming Nancy), Atiauna Grant (Jesus Christ Superstar), Samantha Littleford (Hair, American Idiot), and Jenna Najjar (Mary Poppins, The Three Musketeers).

The band will include Megan Talay on guitar, Andi Buch on bass, Noah Hadland on drums, and musical director Luke Williams on piano. Arrangements by Luke Williams.



Musical direction by Luke Williams, produced by Jenn Maley & Benjamin Nissen, and assistant produced by Lauren Echausse

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS Elton John, APRIL 24 AT 7:00PM

The legendary Elton John's music has inspired countless audiences to jump for joy and dance in the streets with such classics as "Bennie & The Jets," "Your Song," and "Hakuna Matata."

Now, Feinstein's/54 Below is honoring Elton John with 54 Sings Elton John, a celebration of his music, sung by those legends of Broadway whom he has inspired.

Audiences will expect to hear Elton's greatest songs, like "Crocodile Rock," "Candle In The Wind," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," and so many more, sung by the legends of Broadway who call Elton their Rocket Man!

Featuring: Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera, On The Town), Florrie Bagel (Jerry Springer: The Opera, On A Clear Day...), Todd Buonopane (Chicago, Spelling Bee), LaDonna Burns (Follies, Rent), Mary Callanan (Bandstand, Bridges of Madison County), Dan DeLuca (Newsies, The Wire), Bryan Fenkart (Memphis, My Very Own British Invasion), AJ Holmes (The Book of Mormon, Team StarKid), Amy Jo Jackson (Fun Home, Kinky Boots), Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party), Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera, Bedbugs), Don Scardino (30 Rock, Murphy Brown), Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill, Love In Hate Nation), Ryan Vona (Once, Paramour), Andre Ward (Escape To Margaritaville), Helora Danna, Catherine DeLuce (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), Gregory C Driscoll (Run For Your Wife), Christian Eble (Cabaret), Atiauna Grant (Jesus Christ Superstar), Daniel Schwartzberg (West Side Story), and Joe Veale (The Rivals)

Hosted by Robbie Rozelle (Songs From Inside My Locker), directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider, and musical direction by Luke Williams

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS Alanis Morissette, APRIL 24 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! It's time to swallow your jagged little pill because Feinstein's/54 Below is celebrating the singer whose music defined an entire generation, the Grammy Award winning Alanis Morissette.

Audiences will expect to hear Alanis most iconic songs, like "Ironic," "You Oughta Know," "Hand In My Pocket," and so many more, sung by the legends of Broadway who have had their lives changed by her incredibly music.

Featuring: LaDonna Burns (Follies, Eubie), Kristy Cates (Wicked, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Jennifer DiNoia (Wicked, We Will Rock You), Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, Wicked), Jessica Hendy (Cats), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Sarah Lynn Marion (Ordinary Days), Ezra Menas (Jagged Little Pill), Jenna Najjar (The Three Musketeers), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), Donna Vivino (Wicked) Gregory Driscoll (Run For Your Wife), Asher Dubin (The Body Politic), Atiauna Grant (Jesus Christ Superstar), Samantha Littleford (American Idiot), and Joe Veale (The Rivals).

Hosted by Robbie Rozelle

Directed by Robert W. Schneider

Produced by Robert W. Schneider and Benjamin Nissen

Associate Produced by Larisa Jiao

Music Directed by Luke Williams

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

MONONA ROSSOL: VAUDEVILLE 101, APRIL 25 AT 7:00

Vaudeville 101: with an emphasis on songs that didn't make it into the Great American Songbook!

Monona Rossol, born into a Vaudeville Magician's family and raised on the stage, gave her debut performance - after a 25 year hiatus! - right here at Feinstein's/54 Below, this past December. She brought the house down with laughs and applause, and now she returns with Vaudeville 101.

Monona uses her upbringing and training to share some of the lesser-known works of famous American songwriters as they would have been sung in their heyday. Along with tales of her family and their contemporaries, audiences will be regaled with Monona's expert knowledge on vaudeville and its secrets! Let's listen, laugh, and learn together.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

NEW MUSICAL! HIDE & SEEK BY Danny Feldman, APRIL 25 AT 9:30PM

How long will you hide before you just want to come out? Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an exciting concert version of the songs from Hide and Seek! An autobiographical musical, Hide and Seek tells the story of Andrew, a high school student who has recently realized he is gay. As he comes to terms with his newfound sexuality, Andrew must discover his true self and how to tell his closest friends and family.

Written by sixteen year old Danny Feldman, experience his story performed by an all-star Broadway cast to be announced. This concert is directed and music directed by Ben Caplan.

Featuring: Danny Feldman, Julia Knitel, Allie Trimm, Celeste Hudson, Analise Scarpaci, Jenn Maurer, Phil Sloves, Ari Wilford, and Chris Rice

$40-$50 cover charge. $70-$75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

JANA MILEY, APRIL 25 AT 11:30PM

Jana Miley, the token "pie girl" at Waitress on Broadway, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in her farewell show before making the big move to Los Angeles. A reflection on starting her career in New York City, the singer and comedienne performs the pieces that helped shape her journey. From pop to rock to jazz and, of course, musical theatre, Jana delivers a night of playfulness and reminiscence. Don't miss this show! It may be her last in the big apple!

$25-$35 cover charge. $50 VIP seating. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Sherie Rene Scott & Norbert Leo Butz, APRIL 26-MAY 2 AT 7:00PM

Sherie Rene Scott (Everyday Rapture, The Little Mermaid, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) and Norbert Leo Butz (Wicked, Catch Me if You Can, My Fair Lady) present their new work in development at Feinstein's/54 Below. After sharing the stage in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Rent, and The Last Five Years, Sherie and Norbert reunite once again for an investigation of their twenty plus year creative partnership in musical theatre. This will be a night you won't want to miss!

Musical direction by Todd Almond (Girl From the North Country, Hello Again).

$120-$130 cover charge. $155 VIP seating. $185-190 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

BENEATH THE GAVEL, APRIL 26 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Throw your paddle in the ring armed with fistfuls of cash as you rival your fellow audience members to be the last bidder standing at our high-end art auction Beneath the Gavel. Feinstein's/54 Below transforms into a Sotheby's-like auction house complete with deep-pocket collectors, ruthless art dealers, celebrity artists, and cut-throat auctioneers all vying for the prized Haddie Weisenberg Collection. With world-renowned auctioneer Barbara Strongin at the podium, Beneath the Gavel exposes the hidden agendas and dirty secrets of the art world. As the stakes rise, so does the tension of a world that deals in billions. Not a Rockefeller? Don't worry, Bated Breath provides the money.

Featuring: Marisa Gold, Sean Hinckle (Beneath the Gavel, Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet), Logan Keeler (Julius Caesar, Rhinoceros, The Pillowman, Othello), Jamie Roach (AFTER, Anansi, Pagliacci), Anna Stefanic (I and You, The Last Bar At The End Of The World, The Human Incubator), Barbara Strongin, Debra Walsh

Written and directed by Mara Lieberman in collaboration with Bated Breath Theatre Company. Assistant directed by Allison Houser, with Wednesday Sue Derrico as Production Stage Manager and Production Manager.

Beneath the Gavel opened Off-Broadway last spring at 59E59 Theaters and has been rewritten and custom-tailored for Feinstein's/54 Below.

To see the Haddie Weisenberg Collection, visit us at www.haddieweisenberg.com

$35-$45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

TYLER CAPA AND FRIENDS IN CONCERT! APRIL 26 AT 11:30

Come see some of New York's finest perform some of Broadway's most beloved hits exclusively at Feinstein's/54 Below. This evening's performance will include cast members from shows and programs including Jagged Little Pill, Frozen, Wicked, Harry Potter, The Jimmy Awards, and many others. Be prepared to hear gender-bent songs alongside captivating solos and duets throughout this unforgettable night. This performance will be under the musical direction of Tyler Capa.

Tyler Capa is a music director and vocal coach who has worked as a professional pianist for many years. He has recently been seen music directing shows at Feinstein's/54 Below, Off-Broadway productions at Theatre Row, and other cabaret venues in NYC. In addition, he continuously works as a vocal coach for some of Broadway's finest performers and singers. Posting YouTube videos of his work with Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill, Jimmy Awards) has been a big part of his upbringing and lead him to his musical career as a music director and accompanist.

Featuring: Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Anthony Chatmon (Be More Chill), Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Ari Groover (Head Over Heels, Jagged Little Pill), Jillian Hoffman, Joey Labrasca (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Devin Lewis (Newsies), James Murray, Reneé Rapp (Jimmy Awards Winner 2018), Michael Ryan, Anthony Sagaria (American Psycho, Wicked National Tour), Olivia Swearingen, Deonté L. Warren (Aladdin), Lyrica Woodruff

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $25 food & beverage minimum

APPLAUSE NEW YORK TAKES 54, APRIL 27 AT 9:30PM

Applause New York, a pre-professional musical theater Training Program now in its 23rd year, is proud to make their Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Applause Takes 54! Directed by Melvin Brandon Logan (The Book of Mormon) and Hillary Smith, the evening will feature performances from current and classic Broadway musicals, including songs from Rodgers & Hammerstein all the way to Pasek & Paul. Please join us as we celebrate and showcase the Broadway stars of tomorrow!

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $25 food & beverage minimum

RICKY B. & THE SOUL PATROL, APRIL 27 AT 11:30PM

Ricky B. and The Soul Patrol are proud to present their R&B, funk, pop, soul sound to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage with their 11 piece band. Kayla Davion (King Kong), Hillary Fisher (Pamela's First Musical), Tiffany Mann (Waitress, Be More Chill), Anastasia Talley, and Alicia Dee Leduc will join the acclaimed group. In an evening full of pop, Broadway, and original tunes, watch as Ricky B. (Richard Baskin, Jr.) commands the room with this multifaceted group.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





