54 SINGS THE MUSIC OF SCRUBS This September at 54 Below

54 Below will present 54 Sings The Music of [Scrubs]! Paging all fans of “[Scrubs]!” When laughter is the best medicine, the only cure is to spend an evening with your favorite musical theatre performers turned medical staff, singing through the songs of Sacred Heart. Featuring Mia Cherise Hall (Relapse), Lily Rose (Bad Cinderella), Morgan Dudley (Disney's Descendants 4: Rise of Red), Tyler Eisenreich (The Who's TOMMY), and many more, we've written a prescription for you to hear tunes like “Everything Comes Down to Poo” & “Guy Love” from the infamous musical episode, to the Fray's “How to Save a Life” & Colin Hay's “Overkill” from the show's more emotional moments. The cast of 54 Sings the Music of [Scrubs] encourages audiences alike to enjoy the night shift full of singing doctors, nurses, patients, and dead guys reminiscing about one of TV's greatest sitcoms.

The night features performances from Marcus Antoniono (Titanique), Maeve Barth-Dwyer, Aaron Clark Burstein, Morgan Dudley (Disney's Descendants 4: The Rise of Red), Tyler Eisenrech (The Who's TOMMY), Dylan Glick, Mia Cherise Hall (Relapse), Katie Lemmen (No Hard Feelings), Amari Lewis, Claire McConnell, Nadia Ra'Shaun (The Book of Mormon), Lily Rose (Bad Cinderella), Brad Sievers (Titanique), Brian Vaulx Jr. (MTV's “Becoming a Pop Star”), Dara Weinstein, Andrew Wright, Liam Thomas Young, and Zach Faust (Gossip Girl), who also serves as producer.

Ashley Grace Ryan music directs, as well as plays keys; Tim Schneider on percussion.

54 Sings the Music of [Scrubs] plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) September 1st, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ZACH FAUST & “[SCRUBS]”

Zach Faust from Kansas City, Missouri is the Artistic Director of Faust Theatre. As a successful Midwestern producer, performer, and director, he jumped to the East Coast to continue his work in the arts, where he now serves as a writer (“Gossip Girl”) and actor, proud member of AEA.

Faust grew up with “[Scrubs]” and fell in love with its (at the time) unconventional use of music woven through the show. At the time of its premiere in 2001, “[Scrubs]” pioneered the single-camera comedy format and plot-through-music storytelling, paving the way for other shows alike, most notably “Arrested Development,” “Community,” and “Ted Lasso” (the latter series from the same creator, Bill Lawrence). Starring a then-unknown Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke, the show is known for its use of fantasy sequences, stark shifts from comedy to drama, and for its position as the most medically-accurate show in television history.

