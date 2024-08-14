54 SINGS HISTORY 102: SOPHOMORE YEAR Announced At 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will present 54 Sings History 102: Sophomore Year on September 11 at 9:30pm.

History class is BACK in session! After a successful first installment, we're hitting the books again in a celebration of some of the most iconic portrayals of real people from history, culture, and politics: featuring selections from Evita, Six, Ragtime, Children of Eden, and more! Songs will include “Beautiful City,” “Unworthy of Your Love,” “Buenos Aires,” “Some People,” and more musical theater pieces from the POV of historical figures!

Produced and directed by Aidy McKeon and Courtney Anne Nelson (54 Sings History 101 and more), with music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Lara Allison (Legally Blonde at Mason Street Warehouse), Kelsey Bentz (Ectoplasm off-Broadway), Andy Donnelly (The Ten Commandments off-Broadway), Hannah Ellowitz (Which Way to the Stage at Short North Stage), Sarah Anne Fernandez (Wicked national tour), Sydney McQueen Fieseler (Frankenstein off-Broadway), Mia Goodman (world premiere of Little Miss Perfect at Goodspeed Musicals), Aiyana Greene (Guerrilla at The Tank), Kirstin Henry (The Cher Show national tour), Katie Jordan (Legally Blonde at Missouri Street Theatre), Alexa Joseph (Beehive: The 60s Musical at The Walnut St. Theatre), Sami Kennett (Little Women national tour), Ally Massey (Freaky Friday at Lakeland Civic Theatre), Aidy McKeon (Kiss of the Spider Woman at Blank Canvas Theater), Andryi Nahirniak (An Officer and a Gentleman national tour), Courtney Anne Nelson (K.C @ BAT off-Broadway), Abigail Tucker (The Sound of Music at The Carnegie Theatre), Jay Wade (Rent at Milton Theatre), and Hallie Walker (Disney's The Little Mermaid at Area Stage Company).

Joined by Canaan J. Harris on keys, Joseph “JT” Thor on bass, and Alex Alfaro on drums.

Tickets

“54 Sings History 102” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 11, 2024 at 9:30pm. There is a $30-40 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50 with fees), with Premium tickets at $65 ($73 with fees). There is also a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Comments