54 Celebrates The Muppets, Salutes Frank Sinatra And More This Week

54 CELEBRATES THE MUPPETS, APRIL 15 AT 7:00PM

It's time to play the music!

For over 60 years, The Muppets have been entertaining the world through laughter, learning, love - and lots of music. Join some of Broadway and comedy's brightest stars in a celebration of the songs they've brought us and the stories they've told us - those most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, muppetational Muppets!

Featuring: Brittain Ashford (The Great Comet, Drama Club), Noel Carey (Brooklyn Sound, Murder for Two), Alex Gibson (Octet, The Great Comet), Damon J. Gillespie (Rise, Aladdin), Emily Koch (Waitress, Wicked), Rick Lyon (Avenue Q, Sesame Street), Alexis Molnar (Rise, Dear Evan Hansen), Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Peter Pan Live), Claire Saunders (Cyrano, Marry Harry), Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Natalie Walker (Alice by Heart, Puffs)

Musical direction by Ben Caplan

Produced and directed by Philip Romano

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Charlie Rosen'S BROADWAY BIG BAND, APRIL 15 AT 9:30PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! A full sized jazz orchestra composed of seventeen musicians all play bandleader Charlie Rosen's re-imagined arrangements of an eclectic mix of tunes from Broadway's past, present, and beyond! Both modern and classic show-tunes are on display in this hugely unique and winning evening, sung by the best and brightest of Broadway's young generation of leading performers in the timeless tradition of a big band. All-star cast of guest vocalists to be announced soon! Directed by Max Friedman.

Featuring: Daniel Breaker (Hamilton), Joanna Jones (Hamilton), Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Alex Newell (Once On This Island), Christiani Pitts (King Kong), Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale)

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

50 YEARS OF BROADWAY HISTORY! CCM GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, APRIL 16 AT 7:00PM AND 9:30PM

Celebrate fifty years of musical theatre history! In 1969, the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music (CCM) became the first school in America - and the world - to offer a degree in musical theatre. From the first graduate (Company's Pam Myers) to the most recent (the class of 2019), fifty years of CCMers come together on one special night to celebrate the school that started it all by singing from the shows they starred in and the roles they created. This musical theatre celebration will include songs from Company, Guys and Dolls, West Side Story, Crazy for You, Rent, Hamilton, Forever Plaid, Merrily We Roll Along, Wicked, Waitress, and more performed by Pamela Myers, Lisa Howard, Jason Graae, Jessica Hendy, Sharon Wheatley, and a host of CCM grads.

$40-$55 cover charge. $80-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

THE MUSIC OF Bobby Darin, STARRING RON GARTNER, APRIL 17 AT 7:00PM

"An over-the-top evening to remember by one truly talented showman whose voice and stage presence really rolls down everyone's socks!" - The Los Angeles Times

Ron Gartner, NYC entertainment agent and showman, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below solo concert debut in The Music of Bobby Darin. Celebrating the music, life, and times of the legendary teen idol, singer-songwriter, movie star, and nightclub performer with his 6 piece band, Ron performs finger snappin' Darin hits like "Mack The Knife," "Splish Splash," "Dream Lover," "Beyond the Sea," and "Clementine," and shares fascinating backstage stories about the entertainment phenomenon who learned at an early age that he was doomed to die an early death, and was determined to "do it all" before he expired. This businessman-turned-performer honors the legacy of the swingin-est guy who ever put on a tux in a show that covers everything from Darin's rock 'n' roll days to his legendary Evening at the Copa. If you loved Bobby Darin, this show is a must-see!

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

NEW MUSICAL! REVEREND JACKSON REGRETS FEAT. Brian Charles Rooney, James LaRosa, AND MORE! APRIL 17 AT 9:30PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for or a exciting evening featuring the songs of Reverend Jackson Regrets (2017 Midtown Musical Theatre Festival Best Production). In 2008, Reverend Vermon Jackon's Religious Broadcasting Network in Lynchburg Va. presented the "Gay No More Telethon for Reparative Therapy." The goal: raise money to turn as many homosexuals straight as possible by the Rapture or the 2014 Winter Olympics, whichever comes first. But now he has seen the error of his ways. Reverend Jackson Regrets is a playful parody of the Jerry Lewis Telethon that offers the message in these harsh political time of acceptance and appreciation of our differences, because we're all we got!

Featuring: Brian Charles Rooney (Three-Penny Opera), James LaRosa (NBC's "Saturday Night Live," A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Lauren Elder, Bryan Songy, Kevin Riddagh, Charles Engelsgjerd, Anthony Fett, and Jennifer Apple

Book and lyrics by Michael DiGaetano, veteran Hollywood television writer, producer and screenwriter. Music by Michael DiGaetano and Albin E. Konopka (Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder tour)

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Sharon McNight IN RED HOT MAMA: THE Sophie Tucker SONGBOOK, APRIL 18 AT 7:00PM

Red Hot Mama: The Sophie Tucker Story is the story of the first lady of show business, the "Last of the Red Hot Mamas," whose remarkable career spanned sixty years. It contains the music and history of burlesque, vaudeville, Broadway, and Las Vegas in a critically acclaimed one-woman musical biography of the entertainment legend, written by and starring Sharon McNight, and featuring over two dozen songs made famous by Tucker, including composers Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George and Ira Gershwin, Henderson, DeSylva, & Brown, and her 1928 million record seller, Jack Yellen's "My Yiddishe Mama."

Sharon McNight made her Broadway debut in 1989 in Starmites, creating the role of Diva. She received a Tony Award nomination for her performance and is the recipient of the coveted Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut as well. She has six solo recordings to her credit, and has played from the Moose Hall to Carnegie Hall, from Los Angeles to Berlin. She has won six San Francisco Cabaret Gold Awards, a MAC Award, a Bistro Award, and a New York Nightlife Award.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

PIERRE ALEXANDRE PETIOT, APRIL 18 AT 9:30PM

Join the French Twist Swing Quartet at Feinstein's/ 54 Below, for a superb musical performance of French jazz songs made popular by French composers such Yves Montand, Charles Trenet, and American Jazz Standards.

The music of the French Twist Swing Quintet is inspired by the Parisian Jazz scene of the 1930s and 50s, especially by the Hot Club de France, founded by Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli. In addition to these classics, the ambassadors of Parisian hot Jazz will also perform original music, offering their own vision of what contemporary swing can be, blending their francophone culture into their American experience.

Pierre Alexandre Petiot, who had the privilege of playing the piano for Charles Aznavour, and rising star jazz singer Chloe Perrier, will bring the torrents of lyrics in Menilmontant to life with the bittersweetness but also the informed gravitas of a Parisienne who's been there, and a special guest, the world renowned French harmonica player Yvonnick Prené.

Featuring Pierre-Alexandre Petiot (bandleader and piano), Chloé Perrier (vocals), Yvonnick Prené (harmonica), Jim Robertson (bass), and Rodrigo Recabarren (drums).

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Derek Klena, APRIL 19 AT 7:00PM

Broadway favorite Derek Klena brings his solo show to Feinstein's/54 Below! Join Derek as he takes a look back on the roles, moments, and people that have shaped his life and career during his eight years in New York City. Audiences can expect stories from his childhood in Southern California, from his early experiences on reality television as well as backstage tales and beloved songs from his star turns in Anastasia, Dogfight, Wicked, and the upcoming Jagged Little Pill.

Featuring music director Benjamin Rauhala on piano and Eric Davis on guitar, you won't want to miss your chance to experience this intimate musical evening with one of Broadway's most beloved rising stars!

$75-$85 cover charge. $100 VIP seating. $125 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra, APRIL 19 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who brought four different sold out Sinatra shows to Feinstein's/54 Below during the Chairman of the Board's centennial year. Now that we're in Sinatra's second century, his greatness is a given, and today's most talented performers are looking forward to performing in his honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 16 years, created more than 200 major concerts all over the world, plus scores of nightclub shows that have played major concert halls, boites, and performing arts centers.

Featuring: Gloria Reuben (TV Star of "ER"), Douglas Ladnier (Jekyll & Hyde), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You), Jill Paice (An American in Paris), Brittneyann Accetta (The Office: A Parody), Michael Winther (Drama Desk Nominee: Songs From an Unmade Bed), Gabrielle Stravelli (Award-winning Jazz Vocalist), and more stars to be announced!

$35-$55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

CIRCLE IN THE SQUARE THEATRE SCHOOL SHOWCASE, APRIL 19 AT 11:30PM

Celebrating unique artists, Circle In The Square Theatre School is excited to bring you a concert from The Class of 2019. Theater is not what it used to be, and this student-directed concert will offer a glimpse of what theater performers in the 21st Century look and sound like. The show is not to be missed!

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! APRIL 20 AT 7:00PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Featuring: Michael Winther (Drama Desk Nominee: Songs From an Unmade Bed), Emma Camp (Broadway's Rising Stars), Pedro Coppeti (National Tour of Beauty & The Beast - as The Beast), Dongwoo Kang (National Tour of The King and I), Q-Lim (First National Tour of The King and I under the direction of Bartlett Sherr)

$40-$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS THE GREATEST HITS FROM THE ROCK 'N ROLL HALL OF FAME, APRIL 20 AT 9:30PM

Relive the sounds and the emotions of the greatest songs made famous by Rock n' Roll's legendary stars! Every song you will hear will be a signature song from a member of the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame. In other words, the unforgettable hits by the giants of rock n' roll will be heard one after the other, until your head explodes. Or you order another beer. This isn't just rock nostalgia; its rock nirvana!

This show of rock classics made famous by a parade of Hall of Fame inductees will be performed by famous Broadway and nightclub stars thrilled to be able to show their bonafide rock n' roll chops. You'll hear songs made famous by Rock n' Roll Hall of Famers like Bob Dylan, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Dion, Bobby Darin, Elvis, Aretha Franklin,The Beatles, Jerry Lee Lewis, Stevie Wonder, Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Sedaka, U2, Bruce Springsteen, etc. Each concert will highlight a wide range of different classic rock n' roll songs by an eclectic mix of Hall of Fame legends.

54 Sings The Greatest Hits from The Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame is created, written, directed, and hosted by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who has produced, written, and directed more than 300 major concerts all over the world, including shows devoted to the music of Petula Clark, The Beatles, U2, Elvis, Billy Joel, and more!

Featuring: Christina Bianco (2X Drama Desk Nominee and Youtube sensation!), Cooper Grodin (The Phantom in the National Tour of The Phantom of the Opera), Douglas Ladnier (Jekyll & Hyde), Gloria Reuben (TV Star of "ER" & "Falling Skies"), and more stars to be announced!

$35-$45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS ABBA, APRIL 20 AT 11:30PM

We have a dream. A song to sing. And we know you do too, so take a chance on 54 Sings ABBA! Come join some of Broadway's favorites as they sing through your ABBA favorites like "Dancing Queen," "That's Me," "Summer Night City," and "Mamma Mia."

54 Sings ABBA is the ode to Swedish pop music, Meryl Streep in overalls, and the abundance of dads you've always dreamed about. You can dance, you can jive, and have the time of your life at the second installment of 54 Sings ABBA.

Featuring: Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Melissa Becker, Melanie Brook, Catherine Charlebois (Wicked), Robby Clater (Pretty Woman), Tyler Conroy (Broadway Baes), Matt Gumley, Devon Hadsell (Mean Girls), Cameron Anika Hill, Becca Lee (The Prom), Storm Lever (Summer), Rachel Lind, Jiana Odland, Michael Ryan (Newsies), Anthony Sagaria (American Psycho), Jonalyn Saxer (Mean Girls), Emily Schultheis (Bat Out of Hell), Max Sheldon, Emerson Steele (Violet), and Riza Takahashi (Mean Girls)

$25 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, APRIL 21 AT 7:00PM

BACK FOR SEASON NINE! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

Featuring: Lane Bradbury (Gypsy's original Dainty June), Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna), Kristy Cates, Marquee Five, Alexa Green, Blaine Krauss, Rob Maitner, Julie Reyburn, Courter Simmons, Lucia Spina

$35-$55 cover charge. $75-$85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





