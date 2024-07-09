Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present Karley Buras in A Tribute To All The Tenors I've Loved Before on Thursday, August 8 at 9:30pm.

This one of a kind cabaret show is just a glimpse into Karley's mind. Every relationship comes with a lesson and a song to relate to it. Throughout this show, you will hear songs you love and relate to while laughing along to the stories behind it.

A Tribute To All The Tenors I've Loved Before is a collection of girlboss songs that clearly articulate the journey of each of Karley's exes. From stoners to on-stage boners, they all didn't make it to the final bow. As she jetes on her journey into real adulthood, it's time to acknowledge all the regrets, challenges, and embarrassment. Despite all the heartbreak, tears, Adele karaoke in my dorm room, boys are boys. And they freaking suck. SO LET'S SING ABOUT IT! With songs by Marina, Conan Gray, Katy Perry, Sara Bareilles, The Cranberries, Taylor Swift, and The Temptations, you will be fully back stage on the phases of dating the most dangerous type of woman: a Musical Theatre Major.

Karley Buras in A Tribute To All The Tenors I've Loved Before plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, August 8 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $84 (includes $9 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT KARLEY BURAS

Karley Buras is kicking off her New York City debut at 54 Below with her one woman show! Born right outside Nola in Slidell, Louisiana, Karley has always known the theatre was her home. She was last scene at Tulane Summer Lyric's production of Oliver! She is currently achiev ing a BFA in Musical Theatre at Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University and is lov ing every second. Karley would like to thank her family, friends, mentors, Aiden, and everyone who supported this project.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing un paralleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both estab lished and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an op portunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musi-

cals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

