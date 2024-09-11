54 Below To Present The Francisco Lelo De Larrea 5uintet In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present Francisco Lelo de Larrea, Mexican-born jazz guitar player and composer, in his 54 Below debut. The New York Times applauds his composing/arranging as “quite clever and colorful,” and La Jornada describes his last album as “in other words, a piece of art.”

The Francisco Lelo de Larrea 5uintet is a project created in 2003, that has aimed to bring a new sound to both the movement of Mexican Jazz, as well as the international music scene. Founded by Mexican guitarist and composer Francisco Lelo de Larrea, it seeks to mark a new trail and trend within the art of Jazz through arrangements and original composition inspired by an array of styles, ranging from traditional Jazz, swing, hard bop, contemporary jazz, to experimenting with various tints of rock and soul.

The quintet has performed in the most prominent jazz festivals in Latin America and their album Francisco Lelo de Larrea 5uinteto is considered one of the most outstanding jazz projects nationwide.

The Francisco Lelo de Larrea 5uintet is features Andrew Gould on alto sax, Robert Edwards on trombone, Joe Martin on bass, Alex Kautz on drums, and composer Francisco Lelo de Larrea on guitar.

The Francisco Lelo de Larrea 5uintet Plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) October 15th. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees.There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FRANCISCO LELO DE LARREA

Francisco is amongst the most recognized and prolific jazz guitarists and composers in Mexico and latin America. He has performed in some of the most relevant festivals and venues all over the world, including Mexico and central America, South America, Europe, United States, Malaysia, Singapore and India.

As a leader and sideman, he has performed in forums like La Ve Lee Jazz Club, at the Baked Potato in Los Angeles, as well as various jazz clubs in New York City, like the legendary 55 Bar, Fat Cat, Somethin' Jazz Club, Cornelia St Café.Terraza 7 Train Café, Dizzy's Jazz Club at Lincoln Center with Diego Maroto Sextet (Festival Mexico Now 2004), and in theaters such as Queens Theater in the Park in Flushing Town Hall with Antonio Hart's group.

Additionally, he performed a series of concerts at the Lehman Center in the Bronx as a member of Wesley Reynoso's Afro Latin Big Band alongside renowned jazz flautist Dave Valentin, Bob Franceschinni, Luis Quintero,Vince Cherico, Rubén Rodríguez, Luis Bonilla, Mike Rodriguez, amongst other world acclaimed latin jazz artists.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

Comments