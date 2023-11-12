54 Below To Present New Holiday Show With Sullivan, Sullivan, Harnar & Murray Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present four award-winning New York cabaret favorites KT Sullivan, Jeff Harnar, Stacy Sullivan and Todd Murray with Music Director jazz virtuoso Jon Weber in the New York debut of WE LOVE THE WINTER WEATHER Songs of the Holidays on Tuesday December 5th at 7pm, in-person and with a livestream option.

The show is an eclectic and entertaining holiday songbook including songwriters Irving Berlin, Jule Styne, Sammy Cahn, Carol Hall, Peter Yarrow, Mel Torme and David Friedman. The seasonal spotlight shines musically on traditional favorites as well as surprises including “Grandma,” Elvis, Peggy Lee and a “Short Attention Span Theater” retelling of the film WHITE CHRISTMAS with the quartet donning the roles of Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Vera Ellen and Danny Kaye. This show had its debut at The Brownville Concert Hall in Brownville, Nebraska. This quintet of talent will send you out believing “It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

KT Sullivan was Lorelei Lee in the Broadway revival of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and most recently appeared at The Irish Rep in Love Noel with Steve Ross. She is an internationally acclaimed cabaret artist, currently in residence all of 2023 at The Algonquin Hotel, and also is the Artistic Director of The Mabel Mercer Foundation. Together with Jeff Harnar they have appeared at 54 Below and on PBS in Live From NJPAC: A Steven Sondheim Songbook and Remember: Songs of the Holidays.

Jeff Harnar most recent albums, A COLLECTIVE CY Jeff Harnar sings Cy Coleman (2023) and I KNOW THINGS NOW: My Life in Sondheim's Words (2022) are on the PS Classics label. Jeff has appeared at Carnegie Hall in both the Cole Porter and Noel Coward Centennials. He is the winner of multiple MAC, Bistro and Broadway World Awards and The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award.

Stacy Sullivan is an MAC and Nightlife Award-winning artist who starred as Rosa Bud in The Mystery of Edwin Drood opposite George Rose. She is renown for her Peggy Lee album and tribute show that has played internationally from London to Carnegie Recital Hall. Together with Todd Murray she tours with The Musical Romance Sinatra and Peggy Lee which has sold out performances from Birdland to Brownville.

Todd Murray toured in the Broadway musical The Secret Garden and is best known for his acclaimed album and show CROON, that has played sold out houses nationwide, in London and in New York at The Triad and Birdland Jazz Club. His self-penned Christmas songs “I'm Gettin' Into The Swing of Christmas” and “Let's Hear It for Santa Claus” are heard worldwide every holiday and recently included in a Dolly Parton Movie on the Hallmark Channel.

Music Director Jon Weber has recorded and toured all over the world winning numerous honors. Jon hosts NPR's Piano Jazz with Jon Weber. His newest critically acclaimed release SIMPLE COMPLEX rose to #1 on the charts.

WE LOVE THE WINTER WEATHER Songs of the Holidays plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday December 5th at 7pm.There is a $45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees), with Premium tickets at $90 ($100.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are available for $25 ($28.50 with fees). Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org.Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54Below.org