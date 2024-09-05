News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

54 Below Presents THEIR PRONOUNS ARE EL/ ELLE/ ELLA

This is the inaugural cabaret of 54 Below's Genesis Project, a new program designed by the non-profit organization to nurture and showcase emerging cabaret artists.

Celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with Their Pronouns Are Él/ Elle/ Ella! Hear these incredible trans Latine performers sing songs from their dream shows and roles. 

This is the inaugural cabaret of 54 Below's Genesis Project, a new program designed by the non-profit organization to nurture and showcase emerging cabaret artists (including performers, producers, musicians, writers, and other artists) by providing performance opportunities, master classes, mentorship roundtables, and networking events with industry professionals.

Produced by Cesario Tirado-Ortiz. Music direction by Omar Camps-Kamrin [he/him] (Winner of Best Original Score at Hudson Film Fest 2023).

Featuring Yan-Carlos Diaz, Blanca Del Loco, Luz, Sofia R.C. Melendez, Flower Estefana Rios, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz, Spencer J. Vigil, and JQ Welch.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.




