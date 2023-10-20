54 BELOW to Present BROADWAY SIGNS! HALLOWEEN SPIRITS

54 BELOW will present Broadway SIGNs! Halloween Spirits after last year's sold out show with headliner Josh Castille, (Spring Awakening Deaf West revival) and guest artists Rosa Lee Timm and JAC Cook. Join two time Tony Winner Michael Cerveris (Assassins, Fun Home, Sweeney Todd) for tales from Poe with entrancing songs from Sondheim. Plus a dash of Wednesday’s grooves! An ensemble cast of rockers and actors lead a night of bone chilling musical storytelling and Halloween classics in American Sign Language (ASL). From the rockin’ Netherworld of Beetlejuice to Hocus Pocus you’ll be spellbound by Into the Woods’s Last Midnight! Spirits abound! The Undead come to life with songs by Josh Canfield’s Off Broadway hit ALIVE! The Zombie Musical. It’s a Dead Man’s party!

Featuring a stellar cast of Deaf Artists and Vocalists from Broadway and beyond! Cast includes Joey Antonio (Dance Camp, Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist, Spring Awakening Deaf West revival). Gregor Lopes (Helen Hayes Award: Olney Theater’s The Music Man), Jackie Roth (Deaf Broadway’s Company, “NBC’s New Amsterdam,”), Rosa Lee Timm (Wonder: The Rosa Show”)JAC Cook (Velvet Hands Broadway, Disney+ Ant Man ASL Feature), Jules Dameron (Deaf Broadway’s Company, Lincoln Center), Josh Canfield (Natasha, Pierre, (Deaf Broadway’s Company at Lincoln Center), and Josh Canfield the Great Comet, Dr. Zhivago), Let (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet). Let us rattle your bones in ASL and Spoken English with our ghoulish ghosts on stage.Broadway SIGNs! Music Director Kevin Winebold, Disney Theatrical Group accompanies on the ivory keys. Directed by Josh Castille(Peter & The Starcatcher). Stage Manager Katie Lloyd. Produced by Jo-Ann Dean, Broadway SIGNs! www.SIGNmation.com ASL Interpretation by Alberto Medero, Lisa Dennett and Caden Zane Marshall.

Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter the club.

Broadway SIGNs! Twilight Zone Spooktacular plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 31st, 2023 at 9:30 pm and tickets are on sale now online only at https://54below.org/events/broadway-signs-halloween-show/ Ticket prices start at $55 with an additional $25 food/beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Broadway SIGNs!

Broadway SIGNs! CEO/Founder Jo-Ann Dean created the NYC production to promote American Sign Language (ASL), Deaf Artists and Broadway talent on stage, in performing arts and dance for Off Broadway and Cabarets. The cabaret is a perfect art form for artists to directly connect with audiences as they are fully accessible in English and ASL. All performances are created and performed by the Deaf Artists. Russell Harvard (To Kill a Mockingbird, King Lear, Spring Awakening Broadway Revival) first approached Dean to produce his one-man show. Together they sought a venue and started with musical cabarets, pre/post pandemic at The Triad Theater off-Broadway. Russell Harvard’s From the Ground Up debuted at 54 Below again to a sold out house produced by Dean’s Broadway SIGNs! Clips of Russell’s stellar musical performances appeared in Emmy Awarded Fox 5 News Entertainment Special Breaking a Sound Barrier with Newscaster Chris Welch. Frank DiLella’s On Stage NY1 featured Broadway SIGNs! Pick of the Week “a must see ASL Musical cabaret.” Dean was a Producer on Deaf Austin Theatre’s The Laramie Project this fall funded in part by The National Endowment for the Arts Grant and The Matthew Shepard Foundation with endorsement by Moises Kaufman & Tectonic Theater Project, and Dennis & Judy Shepard. SIGNmation.com

MORE ABOUT Josh Castille: Josh Castille is a Deaf Performance Artist and Director. His favorite credits: Spring Awakening (Ernst, Broadway), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Quasimodo, 5th Ave. Theater), Romeo & Juliet (Romeo, ACT Theater). Josh strives to form meaningful collaborations that explore the boundaries of art. He has worked on various projects in different roles including ASL master, director, actor, set designer, and more. His charming ability to communicate and deliver performance art to both hearing and Deaf audiences allows him to connect to people in a way that is unique and entertaining.

Josh has worked in spaces from small community theaters, to Broadway, to the Tony Awards stage. He has starred in commercials, short films, music videos, and cameo appearances on TV shows and network programming. He has worked alongside artists such as BD Wong, Marlee Matlin,Camryn Manheim, Jules Dameron, Russell Harvard, Michael Arden, American Authors, Ingrid Michaelson, and Andrew Keegan-Bolger. Amidst the adrenaline rushes, Josh has been able to channel his inner Cajun spirit. He harbors the humility of knowing that no matter how you communicate, you have a voice to be heard.

MORE ABOUT Rosa Lee Timm: Rosa Lee, an entrepreneur and accomplished performance artist, holds degrees in Social Work and Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling. Her acclaim in ASL music videos, role as Creative Director on The Rosa Lee Show, and lead actress in ASL Films' Versa Effect film showcase her artistic talents. Rosa Lee's entrepreneurial spirit led to the creation of a magazine, a Deaf music camp, and a one-woman show. As the Division President at CSD Social Venture Fund, she breaks barriers as a BIPOC Deaf woman in high-profile leadership roles. Her unwavering commitment to creativity and entrepreneurship drives her, inspiring others to pursue their dreams and make a lasting impact.https://www.rosaleetimm.com/

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols Click Here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at Click Here.