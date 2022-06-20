10 Videos To Love of Linda Lavin, Who Is Doing LOVE NOTES at Birdland On June 27th

Broadway Baby and TV icon Linda Lavin is celebrating her name album LOVE NOTES with a party and a performance at Birdland. The new album, released during the pandemic on Club44 Records was produced by Lavin's longtime musical partner, Maestro Billy Stritch, and executive produced by Wayne Haun. Stritch will, naturally, be Lavin's Musical Director and pianist during her upcoming Birdland appearance, as the entire Birdland family joins in the celebration of her wonderful new album.

While the Broadway World Cabaret family awaits the big night, we've been scouring the YouTube Machine for all musical things Lavin and (although it was hard to narrow it down) we have currated ten videos of this theatrical legend at the mic, showing why any day Linda Lavin is telling musical stories is a good day.

For information and reservations to LOVE NOTES visit the Birdland website HERE.

Linda Lavin has a Facebook Professional Page HERE.

1. No More Blues

2. Long Ago And Far Away

3. The Boy From...

4. The More I See You

5. Broadway Baby

6. She Loves Me

7. I've Got You Under My Skin

8. Anyone Can Whistle

9. You've Got Possibilities

10. Make Our Garden Grow