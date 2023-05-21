10 Videos That Get Us Ready To Rendez Vous With Champian Fulton For The MEET ME AT BIRDLAND Album Release

Beloved jazz genius Champian Fulton has a brand new album out! The disc was compiled from four nights when the pianist/vocalist played Birdland without, once, repeating a single tune. That album, MEET ME AT BIRDLAND, out now, Champian Fulton is ready to celebrate, and what better place to do that than the scene of the creation? Fulton and her band will play the fabled club in an album release concert on May 28th at 5:30 pm. Out of joy and excitement, the Broadway World Cabaret team has curated ten videos of spectacular Champian in action, for everyone's benefit, below. And when our readers are done enjoying Champian's artistry, they will probably want to go to the Birdland website HERE to get a reservation.

1. Dearly Beloved

2. The Very Thought of You

3. You're Getting To Be a Habit With Me

4. What a Difference a Day Made

5. Day In Day Out

6. I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

7. Samba de Orfeu

8. Blue Etude

9. If I Had You

10. Carry Me Back to Old Manhattan