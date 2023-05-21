10 Videos That Get Us Ready To Rendez Vous With Champian Fulton For The MEET ME AT BIRDLAND Album Release

The jazz great is celebrating a new album with a new show, and BWW Cabaret is celebrating with her.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Album Review: Fanny's Funny Boy, Karimloo, Completes His Trip Round The Compass With His 4 Photo 1 Ramin Karimloo Completes A Musical Journey
Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Togeth Photo 2 Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Review: reg e gaines & SAVION GLOVER Create a Sonata in Jazz With IF TRANE WUZ HERE at Joe Photo 3 IF TRANE WAS HERE Innovatively Tributes Coltrane At Joe's Pub
Photos: Vanessa Racci And Charlie Romo In FORBIDDEN LOVE: THE LOVE STORY OF BOBBY DARIN & Photo 4 Racci & Romo Go Bobby & Connie For An Hour

Photos: Vanessa Racci And Charlie Romo In FORBIDDEN LOVE: THE LOVE STORY OF BOBBY DARIN & CONNIE FRANCISBeloved jazz genius Champian Fulton has a brand new album out! The disc was compiled from four nights when the pianist/vocalist played Birdland without, once, repeating a single tune. That album, MEET ME AT BIRDLAND, out now, Champian Fulton is ready to celebrate, and what better place to do that than the scene of the creation? Fulton and her band will play the fabled club in an album release concert on May 28th at 5:30 pm. Out of joy and excitement, the Broadway World Cabaret team has curated ten videos of spectacular Champian in action, for everyone's benefit, below. And when our readers are done enjoying Champian's artistry, they will probably want to go to the Birdland website HERE to get a reservation.

1. Dearly Beloved

2. The Very Thought of You

3. You're Getting To Be a Habit With Me

4. What a Difference a Day Made

5. Day In Day Out

6. I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

7. Samba de Orfeu

8. Blue Etude

9. If I Had You

10. Carry Me Back to Old Manhattan



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

54 SINGS SHUFFLE ALONG, MATTHEW SCOTT: THE JESUS YEAR, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
54 SINGS SHUFFLE ALONG, MATTHEW SCOTT: THE JESUS YEAR, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551.

The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, Champian Fulton Trio, and More to Play Birdland This Photo
The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, Champian Fulton Trio, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced all jazz programming running May 22 through June 4.

Marieann Meringolo Residency Extends at Chelsea Table and Stage Photo
Marieann Meringolo Residency Extends at Chelsea Table and Stage

After a very successful 3 month residency in March, April & May, 2023 at Chelsea Table + Stage, Marieann Meringolo will extend her monthly residency through August, 2023.

Bistro Award Winner Quinn Lemley Announces RITA HAYWORTH: THE HEAT IS ON Residency At Dont Photo
Bistro Award Winner Quinn Lemley Announces RITA HAYWORTH: THE HEAT IS ON Residency At Don't Tell Mama

2022 BISTRO Award winner and MAC Award nominee RITA HAYWORTH - THE HEAT IS ON starring Quinn Lemley comes to Don't Tell Mama beginning Monday, May 22. The show will continue its residency monthly through November 2023.


From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + Stage10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + Stage
Review: Lorna Dallas Divinely Displays GLAMOROUS NIGHTS AND RAINY DAYS at The Laurie Beechman TheatreReview: Lorna Dallas Divinely Displays GLAMOROUS NIGHTS AND RAINY DAYS at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
10 Videos That Get Us Excited For The DAVIDE CERRETA Show At Chelsea Table + Stage10 Videos That Get Us Excited For The DAVIDE CERRETA Show At Chelsea Table + Stage
Interview: Zoe Van Tieghem of SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42Interview: Zoe Van Tieghem of SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42

Videos

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Video
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You