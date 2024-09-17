Rachel Green Debuts at The Green Room 42 Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City is home to some of the best of the best- whether you’re an actor, singer, comedian, or even the rare triple threat. Comedian and multi-hyphenate Singer-Actress-Violinist-et al. Rachel Green, no, not that Rachel Green, is no exception to the rule. Having taken to multiple stages across NYC and beyond in many different roles, Green makes her Green Room 42 debut with her brand-new show, I’ve Gotta Be Me.

Combining her many talents into an evening of song, story, and laughs, you’ll understand why she has found success on the many career paths she has embarked upon. Tickets are available now for in-person or livestream: Thursday, October 10th at 7:00pm.

About the Artist:

Rachel Green is a comic, actor, violinist, singer and voiceover artist. She was a winner on Kevin Hart's Road Comics (Peacock), and was featured in the New York Underground Comedy Festival and Oak City Comedy Festival. She was part of the 2019 New York Comedy Music Festival for her hilarious slutty parody of Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid.

You may have seen her on Law & Order: SVU (NBC), Bull, FBI (CBS), The Flight Attendant, Succession, The Other Two (HBO), A Nice Girl Like You (Amazon), Inventing Anna (Netflix) or headlining comedy clubs like Hartford FunnyBone and Laugh Boston.

Raised by a family of musicians, Rachel started playing violin at four years old. Her creative spirit journeyed from reiki to spoken word, songwriting, theater and musical theater to tv, film and voiceover. She came to standup comedy when she realized her personal stories were too funny and interesting not to share with the world. Rachel gives back to the community through motorboating.





Comments