Jeff Harnar Returns To Birdland On Cole Porter's Birthday

Award-winning concert artist Jeff Harnar will appear at Birdland for Cole Porter's birthday in “It's De-Lovely: Cole Porter's Birthday” on Monday, June 9th at 7:00 PM. The evening is a birthday celebration of the words and music of the beloved songwriter that includes standards such as “Easy to Love,” “I've Got You Under My Skin,” “Begin the Beguine,” “What Is This Thing Called Love?” “Just One of Those Things” and surprises originally introduced by Danny Kaye and Jimmy Durante. The show will feature Special Guests Grammy Winner Billy Stritch and Multi-Award Winning duo Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, who will join Jeff in duets created for this special night. Music Director Alex Rybeck will lead the trio featuring Ritt Henn on bass and Dan Gross on drums. There is a $30-50 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.
The press has declared Jeff Harnar to be one of the foremost interpreters of Cole Porter: “Harnar and Porter are a perfect fit” (The New York Times); “Harnar is nothing less than the singer Cole Porter deserves” (San Francisco Chronical); ‘Harnar and Porter – a match made in musical heaven,” (NiteLife Exchange); “Harnar proved he was born to sing Cole Porter” (Stage and Screen). Jeff Harnar is an award-winning cabaret, concert and recording artist. His Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noël Coward Centennial Galas. Jeff's televised PBS concerts include “The 1959 Broadway Songbook” with music director Alex Rybeck and “American Songbook: Stephen Sondheim” co-starring KT Sullivan.. In 2022, Jeff released his fifth solo album, the critically acclaimed I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim's Words with a twenty-piece orchestra conducted by Jon Weber (PS Classics). Also in 2022 Jeff was named the Chicago Cabaret Professionals National Honoree, was the recipient of the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Mabel Mercer Award, and the winner of three BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards: Best Vocalist, Show and Director. Jeff's latest albums, I Know Things Now and A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman (2023) both won The Manhattan Association of Cabaret Awards for Major Recording. Jeff's latest release is Sammy Cahn The Second Time Around (2024), all on PS Classics. www.jeffharnar.com
