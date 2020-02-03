truTV to Air Every Episode of IMPRACTICAL JOKERS

Impractical Jokers' Milestone 200th Episode Will Air Thursday, Feb. 13.

To celebrate the milestone, truTV will air every episode of Impractical Jokers, starting on Sunday, Feb. 9. The epic marathon will be followed by two special episodes looking back at the show so far, leading immediately into the 200th episode. During the 200th episode, viewers will get an exclusive sneak peek at Impractical Jokers: The Movie, opening in select theaters nationwide on Friday, Feb. 21.

The linear schedule is below.

In addition to the linear marathon on truTV, every single episode of IMPRACTICAL JOKERS will be made available on VOD. Altice (Optimum), AT&T, Charter, Comcast's Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, Sling TV, Verizon and other MVPDs will be supporting it within their on-demand platforms with promotion ranging from curated experiences to dedicated destinations and more.

199-Episode Marathon

Sunday, Feb. 9, at 1:00pm to Thursday, Feb. 13, at 9:00pm

"Celebrating 200 Episodes: The First Hundred"

Thursday, Feb. 13, at 9:00pm

Join Joe, Murr, Q, and Sal as they reminisce about the first hundred episodes of Impractical Jokers! Between highlights, they discuss the very beginning of the show, everything that's changed over the years, and their time on the road.

"Celebrating 200 Episodes: The Second Hundred"

Thursday, Feb. 13, at 9:30pm

Join Joe, Murr, Q, and Sal as they reminisce about the past hundred episodes of Impractical Jokers! The guys discuss pulling off long cons, their favorite punishments, and examine how much they've all aged since season 1!

200th Episode: "Hollywood"

Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10:00pm

Lights, Camera, Action! The guys fly to LA to try directing, then meet up with Jay and Silent Bob to "pants" the town red. Later, the guys throw a huge Hollywood party, and tonight's loser learns the hard way that he's in the band.





