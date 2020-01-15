truTV Announces Return of Hit Series TACOMA FD

truTV has announced the season two premiere date for its red-hot hit Tacoma FD, the half-hour comedy set in a firehouse in one of America's rainiest cities. The scripted series returns Thursday, March 26 at 10:00pm ET/PT with thirteen all-new episodes, an increased order from season one's ten-episode run. Created by and starring Broken Lizard's Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan of the Super Troopers franchise, the series was the number three new cable comedy of 2019.



Tacoma FD is part of truTV's line-up that's bold and fresh, showcasing audacious content with relatable characters and laugh-out-loud moments.



This season, the squad finds themselves fighting fires at a haunted house, trapped in an elevator during the annual Firefighter's Ball, and creating fire safety videos with the buffest group of firefighters in Tacoma. Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme) lead the firehouse shenanigans and are joined by an eclectic crew played by Eugene Cordero (Andy), Marcus Henderson (Granny), Gabriel Hogan (Ike) and Hassie Harrison (Lucy). Light on blazes that need extinguishing, these firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls.



Named "one of the year's best comedies" (Den of Geek), season two features guest appearances from Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos) playing Eddie Penisi Sr., Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Jessica Lowe (Wrecked) and Jeff Dunham (Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself), along with returning guest stars Paul Soter (Super Troopers 2), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Suzy Nakamura (Dead to Me) and Jamie Kaler (Heathers).

Tacoma FD is executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme alongside David Miner and

Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment and Kyle Clark from Silverscreen Pictures.





Related Articles View More TV Stories