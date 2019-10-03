eOne Acquires International Rights to BETWEEN TWO WORLDS

Entertainment One (eOne) announced today it has acquired the international distribution rights for the highly anticipated 10-part drama series "Between Two Worlds," from Seven Studios. The deal was brokered by Noel Hedges, eOne's EVP, Acquisitions, International Distribution.

The latest new series commissioned by the Seven Network in Australia as it continues to bolster its global ambitions, "Between Two Worlds" is an intense, high-stakes drama about two disparate and disconnected worlds; one of immense privilege, the other full of love and warmth. Norris plays Cate Walford, whose relationship with vicious, business tycoon husband, Phillip is ON THE ROPES and sees a tempestuous home life trapped in a tangled WEB OF LIES and manipulation. Through a shocking twist of fate, this dark and murky world collides with the seemingly disparate and disconnected, warm and loving world of a widow and her football star son and musical daughter. Destructive secrets are soon unearthed proving nothing is quite as it first might appear.

"Between Two Worlds offers us a glimpse into the rare and privileged world of the super-rich and is a fantastically gripping saga presented by one of the best storytellers in the business," commented Hedges. "We are thrilled to bring the show to the international market and partner with Seven Studios on such a bold series."

"Seven Studios is thrilled to partner with Entertainment One to take this extraordinary drama to the world. We have a history of creating programs that engage global audiences and Between Two Worlds is an exceptional world class production we're looking forward to sharing internationally," said Seven Studios CEO, Therese Hegarty.

The series also features Philip Quast ("Picnic at Hanging Rock", "Hacksaw Ridge"), Sara Wiseman ("A Place to Call Home"), Aaron Jeffery ("Wentworth", "Underbelly Files: Chopper") and newcomers Tom Dalzell, Melanie Jarnson and Megan Hajjar Smart.

"Between Two Worlds" is created and written by Bevan Lee ("A Place to Call Home"), directed by Kriv Stenders, Lynn Hegarty, Caroline Bell-Booth, Beck Cole and Michael Hurst, executive producer is Julie McGauran, series producer is Chris Martin-Jones with co-producer Lesley Parker. The drama is a Seven Studios production for Seven Network.





