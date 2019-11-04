Zac Efron Joins KING OF THE SUMMER

Deadline reports that Zac Efron has joined upcoming comedy flick "King of the Jungle," hailing from Glenn Ficarra and John Requa ("Crazy, Stupid, Love"). Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski penned the script.

The film is based on the true story of rogue tech magnate John McAfee, creator of the McAfee Antivirus software, who cashed-in his fortune, left civilization and moved to the jungle in Belize. There, he set up a compound of guns, sex and madness.

Joshua Davis wrote the article on which the film is based.

Efron plays Wired journalist Ari Furman, who accepts what he thinks is a run-of-the-mill assignment to interview McAfee, but once he arrives in Belize, he finds himself pulled into McAfee's escalating paranoia, slippery reality and murder.

Efrom starred recently in "The Greatest Showman" and in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile." He's best known for playing Troy Bolton in the "High School Musical" trilogy.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories