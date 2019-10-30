YouTube's First Interactive Special A HEIST WITH MARKIPLIER is Now Streaming

Today Youtube Originals premiered their first interactive special A HEIST WITH MARKIPLIER. The special is an interactive branching narrative format where the viewer can control their favorite Youtube Gamer's life-or-death decisions in a classic museum heist.

Watch the special below!

Welcome to A Heist With Markiplier! This interactive special is the latest adventure from the creative mind of Markiplier. In the follow-up to the successful A Date With Markiplier, you will find yourself tasked with the nigh-impossible mission to rob the world's most secure museum. Where will your story take you? How many deaths will it take for you to learn your lesson? Decide for yourself as Markiplier follows your lead with undying and/or dying loyalty. His life is quite literally in your hands.

The interactive film is produced by Markiplier and Rooster Teeth. Executive Producers Include Mark Fischbach, Matt Hullum, Burnie Burns, and Ryan P. Hall





