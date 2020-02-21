Advertisement

Yola Joins ELVIS as Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Article Pixel Feb. 21, 2020  

Yola Joins ELVIS as Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Variety reports that Yola has joined the cast of Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis." The British singer will play Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Austin Butler plays the titular King, with Tom Hanks attached as Presley's manager and Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rufus Sewell on board to play Presley's parents.

The movie revolves around the veteran manager and the young singer, who came from dirt-poor origins to become an icon who changed the course of music history.

This is Luhrmann's first film since "The Great Gatsby" in 2013.

Tharpe was called the Godmother of Rock and Roll. She was a pioneer who was a major influence on Presley's early career.

Yola was recently nominated for four Grammys - including best new artist.

Read the original story on Variety.



Zoey's Playlist on NBC


Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • RATINGS: EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION Series Premiere Delivers Strong Performance for HGTV on Sunday, Feb. 16
  • Vans Gives A Band! Program Gives Philadelphia Public Schools $100K for Music Programs
  • J.D. Dillard & Matt Owens Will Develop New STAR WARS Movie
  • TRUE STORY, Starring Ed Helms & Randall Park, is Coming to NBC
    • Advertisement