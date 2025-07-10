YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? Doc Sets Worldwide Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Yungblud. Are You Ready, Boy?, the new documentary film featuring British artist Yungblud, will receive its worldwide theatrical release with screenings on August 20 & 24, courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing. Tickets will go on sale July 17 here.

The feature-length documentary, directed by three-time Grammy Award-nominated, Emmy® and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Dugdale (Adele: One Night Only, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, The Prodigy 'Worlds on Fire’, Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm) was shot at the Hansa Studios Building in Berlin, the birthplace of David Bowie’s Heroes, U2’s Achtung Baby!

Presented in B&W and colour, including sequences shot in 16mm, the two-hour-long documentary follows Yungblud as he relocates to the Berlin studio with his band to record live performances of tracks from his brand-new album, Idols, for the very first time. Idols was released in June 2025, becoming Yungblud’s third consecutive No. 1 album in the UK.

With cameras rolling throughout the entire process, the film is a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and the performances, highlighting the relationships and dynamics between Dom, the band, and the music. Yungblud. Are You Ready, Boy? will screen in 30 countries across the globe, including across 150 UK cinemas.