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YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER Clip Released; Film in Theaters

The film features Ali alongside John Cho, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tiffany Boone in Bassam Tariq's drama.

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YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER Clip Released; Film in Theaters

A new official film clip has been released for YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER, featuring Mahershala Ali as Latif. The film is now playing in theaters everywhere.

From writer-director Bassam Tariq, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother stars Mahershala Ali as Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who struggles to balance work, faith and fatherhood. When his wife dies, he embarks on a desperate journey across Houston to protect his children, confronting the forces closing in around him - and the beliefs threatening to unravel within.

Credits

Written and Directed by: Bassam Tariq

Produced by: Lucan Toh, p.g.a., Babak Anvari, Bassam Tariq, p.g.a.

Executive Producer: Brian O'Neill

Cast: Mahershala Ali, John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito, also starring Adia, Jahleel Kamara

Genre(s): Drama, Action

Rating: R for violence/bloody images, language and some sexual content

Orion Pictures presents a Two & Two Pictures Production, a film by Bassam Tariq.

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