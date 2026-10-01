YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER Clip Features Mahershala Ali, Giancarlo Esposito

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A new official clip from YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER featuring Mahershala Ali and Giancarlo Esposito has been released, titled 'I Taught You Better Than This.'

Written and directed by Bassam Tariq, the film stars Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, with John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito, also starring Adia and Jahleel Kamara.

From writer-director Bassam Tariq, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother stars Mahershala Ali as Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who struggles to balance work, faith and fatherhood. When his wife dies, he embarks on a desperate journey across Houston to protect his children, confronting the forces closing in around him - and the beliefs threatening to unravel within.

YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER is now playing in select New York and Los Angeles theaters, and expands to additional cities this Friday, October 2.

Additional Cities Starting October 2

Atlanta: AMC Phipps, The Plaza, Regal Atlantic Station

Austin: Alamo Drafthouse – South Lamar

Chicago: AMC River East, Landmark Century Centre

DC: Alamo Drafthouse DC – Bryant St, AMC Georgetown

Los Angeles: AMC Burbank 16, AMC Century City 15, AMC The Grove, Vista

New York: Alamo Drafthouse – Downtown Brooklyn, AMC Lincoln Square, Angelika Film Center, Nitehawk Cinema – Prospect Park

Credits

Written and Directed by: Bassam Tariq

Produced by: Lucan Toh, p.g.a., Babak Anvari, Bassam Tariq, p.g.a.

Executive Producer: Brian O'Neill

Cast: Mahershala Ali, John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito, also starring Adia, Jahleel Kamara

Genre(s): Drama, Action

Rating: R for violence/bloody images, language and some sexual content

Rated R | 111 minutes

Orion Pictures presents a Two & Two Pictures production, a film by Bassam Tariq.

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