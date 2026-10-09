YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER Expands to Additional Cities

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER, the drama starring Mahershala Ali, is now playing in additional cities, with the film set to open everywhere on October 16.

Written and directed by Bassam Tariq, the film stars Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali as Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who struggles to balance work, faith and fatherhood. When his wife dies, he embarks on a desperate journey across Houston to protect his children, confronting the forces closing in around him - and the beliefs threatening to unravel within.

The film is produced by Orion Pictures and a Two & Two Pictures Production.

Credits

Written and Directed by: Bassam Tariq

Produced by: Lucan Toh, p.g.a., Babak Anvari, Bassam Tariq, p.g.a.

Executive Producer: Brian O'Neill

Cast: Mahershala Ali, John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito also starring Adia, Jahleel Kamara

Genre(s): Drama, Action

Rating: R for violence/bloody images, language and some sexual content

Now Playing in Additional Cities

Atlanta: AMC Phipps, The Plaza, Regal Atlantic Station

Austin: Alamo Drafthouse – South Lamar

Boston: AMC Boston Common

Brookline: Coolidge Corner Theatre

Canton: Emagine Canton 19

Chicago: AMC River East, Landmark Century Centre

Dallas: AMC Northpark 15

DC: Alamo Drafthouse DC – Bryant St, AMC Georgetown

Garland: AMC Firewheel 18

Houston: Katy Theatre, River Oaks 3

Los Angeles: Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Los Angeles, AMC Americana, AMC Burbank 16, AMC Century City 15, AMC The Grove, The Culver Theater, Vista

New York: Alamo Drafthouse – Downtown Brooklyn, Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan, AMC Empire 25, AMC Lincoln Square, Angelika Film Center – Essex 13 & RPX, Nitehawk Cinema – Prospect Park

Oakland: Grand Lake 4

Plano: Cinemark West Plano 20

San Francisco: Alamo Drafthouse New Mission, AMC Kabuki 8 Dine-In

Toronto: Cineplex Odeon Varsity, TIFF Lightbox

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 11 Hrs 14 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me