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YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER Expands to Additional Cities

Writer-director Bassam Tariq's film featuring Ali as a religious hitman balancing faith and fatherhood now plays in more theaters nationwide.

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YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER Expands to Additional Cities

YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER, the drama starring Mahershala Ali, is now playing in additional cities, with the film set to open everywhere on October 16.

Written and directed by Bassam Tariq, the film stars Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali as Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who struggles to balance work, faith and fatherhood. When his wife dies, he embarks on a desperate journey across Houston to protect his children, confronting the forces closing in around him - and the beliefs threatening to unravel within.

The film is produced by Orion Pictures and a Two & Two Pictures Production.

Credits

Written and Directed by: Bassam Tariq

Produced by: Lucan Toh, p.g.a., Babak Anvari, Bassam Tariq, p.g.a.

Executive Producer: Brian O'Neill

Cast: Mahershala Ali, John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito also starring Adia, Jahleel Kamara

Genre(s): Drama, Action

Rating: R for violence/bloody images, language and some sexual content

Now Playing in Additional Cities

Atlanta: AMC Phipps, The Plaza, Regal Atlantic Station

Austin: Alamo Drafthouse – South Lamar

Boston: AMC Boston Common

Brookline: Coolidge Corner Theatre

Canton: Emagine Canton 19

Chicago: AMC River East, Landmark Century Centre

Dallas: AMC Northpark 15

DC: Alamo Drafthouse DC – Bryant St, AMC Georgetown

Garland: AMC Firewheel 18

Houston: Katy Theatre, River Oaks 3

Los Angeles: Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Los Angeles, AMC Americana, AMC Burbank 16, AMC Century City 15, AMC The Grove, The Culver Theater, Vista

New York: Alamo Drafthouse – Downtown Brooklyn, Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan, AMC Empire 25, AMC Lincoln Square, Angelika Film Center – Essex 13 & RPX, Nitehawk Cinema – Prospect Park

Oakland: Grand Lake 4

Plano: Cinemark West Plano 20

San Francisco: Alamo Drafthouse New Mission, AMC Kabuki 8 Dine-In

Toronto: Cineplex Odeon Varsity, TIFF Lightbox

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